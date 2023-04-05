CCPA Rules Approved | HUB





U.S. Intellectual Property Alert

On March 29, 2023, the California Office of Administrative Law approved the first set of final rules proposed by the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA or the Agency), which is the implementation and enforcement agency created under of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). The package includes (1) CAPP’s Draft Bylaws (Bylaw) and (2) CAPP’s Final Statement of Reasons. The Regulations, which are now part of the CCPA, entered into force on March 29, 2023. The CPPA is expected to publish the final regulatory documents on its website the week of April 3, 2023. The Rules govern how the CCPA will be applied. With the Regulations now in effect, businesses directly covered by the CCPA and other parties, such as service providers indirectly covered by the CCPA, should note the following key provisions: Restrictions on Collection and Use of Personal Information of California Consumers (including Extended Delete Requests and New Correction Requests);

Requirements for methods of submitting consumer inquiries and obtaining consumer consent (including prohibitions on the use of “dark models”);

Additional Information Requirements in Privacy Notices;

Extensive opt-out requirements (including opt-out preference signals and sell/share opt-out requests);

California consumers’ new right to limit the use of “sensitive personal information”; And

Extension of indirect coverage to “processors” and “third parties” (beyond “service providers”, including contractual data processing requirements). While the Rules have a significant impact on the CCPA, it is only the beginning of the process of developing the CPPA rules and, in turn, the enforcement of the CCPA by the California Attorney General. Specifically, where the California Attorney General’s first and only CCPA settlement against Sephora took place nearly eight months ago, we’re seeing more activity, with a recent survey scan are focused on mobile app providers’ compliance with the opt-out and expect more action as a result of the Regulations. In terms of next steps for CAPP, we expect to see the next set of rules regarding automated decision-making, cybersecurity audits and risk assessments, based on the February 3, 2023. While some of the above key changes to the Regulations may not have an immediate impact on all businesses, the second set will certainly have a major impact if it covers automated technology and audits/risk assessments.

