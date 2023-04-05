Greening rooftops to build climate resilience | MIT News

When Europe’s historic cities were built hundreds of years ago, there were open green spaces all around them. But today’s city centers can be a 30-minute drive or more from the vast, open greenery that ancient Europeans took for granted.

That’s what startup Roofscapes is trying to change. The company, founded by three students in MIT’s Master of Architecture program, uses wooden structures to transform Paris’ ubiquitous pitched roofs into accessible green spaces.

The spaces would provide a way to grow local foods, anchor biodiversity, reduce building temperatures, improve air quality, increase water retention, and give residents a new way to escape the dense urban clusters of modern times.

We see this as a way to unlock the possibilities of these buildings, says Eytan Levi MA 21, SM 21, who co-founded the company with Olivier Faber MA 23 and Tim Cousin MA 23. These surfaces were not otherwise used but could actually have a very positive contribution to the value of buildings, the environment and people’s lives.

For the co-founders, Roofscapes is about helping build climate resilience for the future while improving the quality of life in cities today.

It has always been important for us to work with as few contradictions as possible with our values ​​in terms of environmental and social impact, says Faber. For us, Roofscapes is a way to apply some of our academic learnings to the real world in a tactical and impactful way, as we exploit this whole pitched roof adaptation problem that has been ignored by traditional architecture.

Three architects with a vision

The founders, who grew up in France, met while studying architecture as an undergraduate in Switzerland, but after graduating and working in design companies for a few years, they started chatting. other ways to make a difference.

We knew we wanted to impact the built environment differently than many architectural firms were doing. We were thinking of a startup, but mostly came to MIT because we knew we had a lot of agency to develop our skills and competencies in adapting the built environment to climate and biodiversity crises, explains Faber.

Three months after arriving at MIT, they applied to the DesignX accelerator to explore ways to make cities greener by using wooden structures to build flat, green platforms on the ubiquitous pitched roofs of taller buildings. elders of European cities.

In European city centers, two-thirds of the roofs are sloping, and there is no solution to make them accessible and put green surfaces on them, says Cousin. Meanwhile, we have all these problems of heat islands and excessive heat in urban centers, among other problems like the collapse of biodiversity, the retention of rainwater, the lack of green spaces. Green roofs are one of the best ways to solve all these problems.

They started making small models of their imaginary green roofs and chatting with structural engineers on campus. The founders also gained operational knowledge from the MITs Center for Real Estate, where Levi studied.

In 2021, they showcased a 170 square foot model at the Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urban Planning in South Korea. The model showed roofs made from different materials and angled at different angles, as well as versions of Roofscapes wooden platforms with gardens and vegetation built on top.

After graduation, Levi moved to Paris, where Cousin and Faber joined him this spring. Let’s start with Paris because all the rooftops there are the same height, and you can really feel the potential when you get up there to help the city adapt, Cousin says.

Roofscapes’ big breakthrough came last year, when the company won a grant from the City of Paris as part of a program to improve the city’s climate resilience. The grant will go to Roofscapes’ first project on the roof of a former town hall in the heart of Paris. The company plans to test the project’s impact on building temperature, humidity levels and the biodiversity it can promote.

We were just three architects with a vision, and at MIT it became a business, and now in Paris we were seeing the reality of unfolding that vision, Cousin says. It’s not something you do with three people. You need everyone in town on the same side. We were defenders, and it’s exciting to be in that position.

A popular roofing movement

The founders say they hear from a building owner or tenant at least once a week who is excited to become a partner, giving them a list of more than 60 buildings to consider for their systems down the line. Nonetheless, they plan to focus on running tests on a few pilot projects in Paris before expanding more rapidly using prefabricated structures.

It’s great to hear that continued interest, says Levi. It’s as if we were part of the same team, because they are potential customers, but they also encourage us in our work. We know from interest that once we have a streamlined process, we can get a lot of projects done at once.

Even in just three years since the company was founded, the founders say they have seen their work take on a new sense of urgency.

We’ve seen a change in people’s minds since we started three years ago, says Levi. Global warming is becoming more and more apprehensible, and was the subject of greater will on the part of project owners and residents. People are very supportive of the idea that we have a heritage environment, but as the climate changes dramatically, our housing stock no longer functions as it did in the 19th century. It must be adapted, and that is what we are doing.