Private equity deals in the antitrust spotlight | HUB

To date, private equity (PE) deals have rarely come under scrutiny from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and other antitrust regulators. However, that seems about to change; particularly with the CMA indicating that private equity “roll-up” deals (where a private equity house acquires multiple smaller companies in the same industry) have become an enforcement priority. There are a number of recent high-profile examples of competition authorities in the US, UK and Europe looking more closely at such agreements for competition reasons, and our recent practical experience with clients reflects this development. CMA CEO Sarah Cardell explained at an Antitrust Enforcement Summit in Washington, D.C. on March 27 that the CMA had received several complaints about stacking acquisitions, which were alleged to have resulted in high cost increases in the affected markets. As a result, the CMA has “adopted a conscious strategy of really monitoring these transactions”. Cardell stressed that the AMC will particularly focus on transactions involving industries that matter to consumers, i.e. consumer-facing markets. Cardell also noted that the CMA is particularly concerned about “soft deal-making” in the veterinary field. She reportedly pointed out that the proportion of independent veterinary practices in the UK has fallen from 89% in 2013 to 45% in 2021 – “an absolutely huge drop” which she attributes to the growing presence of PE in the sector. Cardell released this key finding: “You want to make sure boardrooms are aware of the types of deals that should and shouldn’t be done.” The CMA sends a clear message to private equity firms that they are on its radar and that deals that might otherwise have gone under that radar “are going to be subject to very close scrutiny.” US Department of Justice Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Doha Mekki confirmed that the spotlight is also turning to PE in the US, pointing to roll-ups in the healthcare sector (including dental practices and dialysis clinics) as an area that will receive particular attention. It should be noted that this trend goes hand in hand with developments on the foreign direct investment front, with many countries, including the UK, now requiring mandatory approvals for transactions in more sensitive sectors. Whilst we have found the UK government to be quite pragmatic about the level of detail of private equity investors required when limited partners (LPs) are fully passive, filings still require much more information regarding the investment structure and influence that private equity firms may be accustomed to disclosing. – and questions about LPs are not unheard of when they include foreign investors. The result ? Private equity firms can expect to need to spend more time carefully assessing regulatory risk – and in particular merger control – before pursuing a growth strategy in an industry, to realistically assess whether a transaction could be blocked or subject to costly solutions that undermine the value of the transaction, and to ensure proper prioritization of transactions.

