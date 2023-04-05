Penumbra and the Veterans Health Administration will expand access to rehabilitation care using virtual reality

Penumbra begins a three-year collaboration with the VHA Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning to test, co-develop and scale virtual reality solutions

Collaboration to develop and implement therapy software and programs on Penumbra’s REAL y-Series platform to meet the critical needs of veterans, including remote therapeutic rehabilitation

ALAMEDA, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Penumbra, Inc.. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced that it will collaborate with the Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA) Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning (OHIL) ) to test, co-develop and implement rehabilitation healthcare solutions through virtual reality (VR).



Leveraging Penumbras REAL y-Series technology, the collaboration will focus on developing targeted therapeutic tools that address veterans’ most critical rehabilitation needs.



“VHA is one of the most impactful and forward-thinking innovators in healthcare, consistently promoting the discovery and adoption of the latest technologies to advance healthcare delivery and services,” said Gita Barry, president of Penumbra’s Immersive Healthcare business. “It is a great honor to work with the VHA on such an important initiative to not only maximize the key benefits of rehabilitation therapy with virtual reality, but also to implement these tools at scale so that veterans , whether at a VA facility or in a remote location, will have access to these offerings.”

Leveraging Penumbra's REAL y-Series technology, the collaboration will focus on developing targeted therapeutic tools that address veterans' most critical rehabilitation needs, improving access to care by adapting VR solutions to remote areas and gaining a deep understanding of their needs to help inform future healthcare offerings. REAL y-Series is the only hands-free, untethered, multidisciplinary VR rehabilitation platform for high-acuity, high-functioning patients.

These solutions will be widely used for veteran neurorehabilitation and chronic disease management. Additionally, VHA OHIL will be able to adopt and scale new technologies for remote therapy rehabilitation, remote therapy monitoring and remote patient management as this solution will support patient interactions – asynchronous provider.

The REAL Series is currently used in clinics and hospitals across the country to address physical rehabilitation, core and balance, cognition, functional uses, and activities of daily living.

About the REAL Immersive System Platform

Penumbra’s REAL Immersive System is a product platform that leverages virtual reality to deliver engaging, immersive healthcare designed to promote better health, including developing functional skills, cognition and stress management. Built on state-of-the-art technology with a growing library of VR-based activities and experiences, the REAL Immersive System platform is comprised of two product solutions: REAL y-Series for clinical rehabilitation and REAL i-Series for The well-being.

For more product information, please visit www.realsystem.com. For more safety and risk information, please visit https://www.realsystem.com/usermanual/ And https://www.realsystem.com/yseries-brief-summary/.

About the penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company specializing in innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets new products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with high unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and log on to Twitter And LinkedIn.

