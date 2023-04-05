Charlie Munger says speculative trading is addictive





Boosted speculative trading meme stocks and stocks in many other risky companies during the COVID-19 shutdowns and helped retail investors make huge profits before the market crashed. Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s lieutenant at Berkshire Hathaway and a seasoned long-term investor, thinks this type of speculative trading is akin to an addiction that should be removed. They [people] loves gambling, and the problem is, it’s like taking heroin, Munger said in an interview with Berkshire Hathaway chief investment officer Todd Combs registered in April 2022 and published earlier this year. A certain percentage of people when they start to overdo it. It’s addictive. It’s completely crazy, it’s gone crazy. Civilization would have been much better off without it. Munger said during the interview that the exchange attracts two types of traders: long-term investors and people who want to gamble at the casino. The problem arises when these two categories are allowed to trade together, according to the billionaire. Now, what is the good of our country on earth making the casino a part of capitalism that is more and more efficient, and more and more attractive, and more and more alluring? This is foolish public policy, Munger said, adding that it is hurting the country. On the other hand, I think the chances of changing it are practically nil. Munger believes the effects of speculative trading caused the Great Depression, which began with the worst stock market crash in history in 1929. And while there are obvious dangers of this form of gambling, he says nothing can be done about it. By the time Munger gave the interview, meme stocks like GameStop and AMC had leaps almost 100 times. Prior to the speculative rise in its stock, AMC was at risk of bankruptcy and GameStops was worth only a tiny fraction of what it had inflated. And while market conditions have changed drastically since then, meme stocks have even seen good days. in 2023especially when stocks seem to be climbing, adding to the frenzy. Munger differentiated between equity investments and sectors like real estate because stocks can be bought and sold faster. Because of this liquidity, he said stock speculation has recently gone wild. When I was at Harvard Law School, it was a rare day when they paid a million shares a day, he said, referring to daily trading volume. It would happen maybe once or twice a year. Now they trade billions of shares every day. Buffett’s business partner has spoken repeatedly about how speculative investing can hurt the stock market and simply won’t work as a strategy for long-term investors. The world is full of foolish gamblers, and they won’t do as well as the patient investor, Buffett wrote in letter to Berkshire Hathaways shareholders in February. Admittedly, this is not the only category of investment that Munger criticizes. He was highly critical of cryptocurrencies, calling Bitcoin stupid and evil and said he wished crypto was never invented. Earlier this year, he said he was not proud of America for allowing the crypto exchange and wanted to ban it. In an editorial for the the wall street journalhe called crypto a gambling deal with an almost 100% house edge. It’s worthless, it’s not good, it’s crazy, it will only hurt, it’s antisocial to allow it, he said CNBC in February. I don’t think there is a rational argument against my position. Subscribe to Well Adjusted, our newsletter full of simple strategies to work smarter and live better, from the Fortune Well team. Register today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/04/03/charlie-munger-stock-market-speculation-gambling-heroin-berkshire-hath/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related