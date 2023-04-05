April stock market holidays: The market will remain closed on these days

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the two main exchanges, will follow a total of 15 annual holidays. In April, stock market holidays falling on April 4, April 7 and April 14 due to Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Stock market holidays in April 2023

In April, there will be three stock market holidays falling on April 4, April 7 and April 14.

As per the stock exchange holiday list in April 2023, trading on the BSE and NSE will remain suspended on April 4, 2023 for Mahavir Jayanti. On April 7, 2023, the scholarship will remain closed for Good Friday while on April 14, 2023, the scholarship will remain closed for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

In addition, the stock exchanges also remain closed on weekends, i.e. Saturday and Sunday.

According to the 2023 trading holiday, which is available on the BSE website mentioned above, there will be no action in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment and SLB segment today. Trading in the currency derivatives segment will also remain suspended today.

In line with the 2023 stock market holiday list, trading in the Commodity Derivatives segment and the Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segment will also remain suspended today in the morning session from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Due to Ram Navami, there was no trading activity on the stock exchange on March 30, 2023. According to information available on the official BSE website bseindia.com, trading on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange ) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for the entire Tuesday session, i.e. March 30, 2023 for the Ram Navmi festival.

According to the list of stock market holidays in March 2023, this is the second stock market holiday. On March 7, 2023, BSE and NSE trading was closed for the Holi festival.

