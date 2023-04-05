Gold Breaks Above $2,000: What It Says About The Stock Market

Volatility on Wall Street has caused most investors to focus on stocks in their investment portfolios over the past two years. However, other financial markets have begun to attract more attention, especially as even greater swings in the bond market have had major implications for the health of the banking system.

The commodities market is one area that has quietly held its own in turbulent times. Notably, the price of gold surged above $2,000 an ounce on Tuesday, sending the yellow metal near record highs. Gold’s breakout move has implications not only for precious metals investors, but also for those who prefer stocks and bonds, and it shows how different market participants view various events in different ways.

How Gold Got Where It Is

The past few years have seen many ups and downs in the gold market. The yellow metal hit an all-time high of $2,075 per ounce in August 2020 as uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic peaked. Since then, gold has traded as high as $1,600 an ounce in 2022 before starting its latest rally.

The dynamics of the gold market include several factors that do not always affect equity investors as much. Since a significant amount of activity in the gold market involves speculation, interest rates for borrowing money have a significant impact. Low rates in 2020 helped bolster the outlook for gold, but the rapid rise in rates from central banks like the Federal Reserve in 2022 contributed to weakness in the precious metal.

Gold’s latest push above the $2,000 mark came as investors continue to struggle with macro conditions. Data on job vacancies and labor turnover showed on Tuesday that new vacancies fell below 10 million for the first time in nearly two years, suggesting many market participants that the Fed’s efforts to contain wage inflation could have a real impact. This in turn has fueled hopes that the Fed may pause monetary tightening in May, which could make it easier for gold traders to hold their positions.

How to invest in gold

For those who believe gold could reach all-time highs and beyond, there are plenty of ways to take advantage of gold’s favorable moves. Investing directly in gold is one option, with some preferring to buy physical bullion from local coin dealers and other sources. SPDR Gold Stock (GLD -0.06%) is one of many exchange-traded funds that aim to follow the price of gold bullion, often by purchasing substantial amounts of the precious metal.

Gold mining companies often see an even steeper upside when gold prices rise, as the impact on their profits usually has a multiplier effect. THE VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX 0.03%) rose more than 3% on Tuesday, even as the metal’s own percentage move was below 2%. Similarly, with gold prices up around 11% so far in 2023, gold mining ETF returns are approaching 20%.

Finally, those who do not wish to be directly exposed to mining operations might prefer companies that finance miners through gold flow agreements. Wheaton Precious Metals (BPM -1.01%) has exposure to both gold and silver, and its stock is up nearly 25% year-to-date. royal gold (RGLD 0.52%) focuses more on gold streaming and saw a 16% rise in its stock price in 2023.

A place in your wallet

Some see the rise in gold as an adverse indicator for equities. However, the same interest rate trends that help gold can also lift stock markets. Investors shouldn’t necessarily assume that rising gold means stock markets will fall.

Investing in gold, whether through miners or the metal itself, offers some diversification from the broader stock market. The advantage of investing in miners rather than bullion is that companies that produce gold often share their profits in the form of dividends, which can add income to your portfolio. A small allocation to precious metals would give you exposure if the recent move in gold turns out to be the start of something much bigger.