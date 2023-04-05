The stock market loses $5 billion on Monday | Business





Jamaica’s Stock Exchange, JSE, is now just above pandemic lows after its Monday tumble that wiped out $5 billion in market value. Suffering its biggest day of losses in at least 12 months, to start the new quarter, the depreciation pushed the index 1.5% above 2020 crash levels. The JSE market continues to suffer from interest rate adjustments that allow investors to earn strong risk-free returns by holding government securities. “The performance of the US and Jamaican stock markets has been influenced by the tighter monetary policies of their central banks,” the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) said in its recently released Financial Stability Report. Central banks around the world have raised benchmark interest rates to curb inflation which has risen in response to US money printing, but also to supply chain bottlenecks which caused the prices of shipments and raw materials to skyrocket. In Jamaica, the BOJ has increased interest rates 14 times, from 0.5% to 7.0%, since September 2021 in a series of rate moves. Last month, the BOJ announced that it would hold rates steady at 7.0%, signaling a pause in rate hikes. That said, the JSE Combined Index lost 0.01% of its value on Tuesday, after falling 2.66% on Monday, wiping out $5.0 billion in market value, worth $100,000. around $1.9 trillion, according to JSE datasets. The last time the market dipped near this quantum was 2.4% on January 4, 2023 and 2.0% on May 24, 2022. Within the day, sharp declines marked Monday’s trading session, with 53 stocks down and 35 up. For example, 11 stocks fell more than 10%. The main decliners were the preferred shares of ISP Finance and JPS, both down 21%. Earlier in the year, brokerage firm NCB Capital Markets warned clients to expect volatility over the course of the year, due to swings in interest rates. “Furthermore, despite expectations of a spike, inflation and interest rates are expected to remain elevated relative to historical and target levels for much of the year. focus on defensive sector assets, value stocks and growth stocks with good prospects, income-generating opportunities, alternatives and diversification,” NCB Capital said in its Market Bulletin. Growth stocks are companies with rapid growth, primarily in the junior market, and value stocks are companies with large balance sheets in the main market. THE financial gleaner sent queries to four brokerages for comment, but did not receive a response by the printing deadline. Specifically, the 2.66% drop in the JSE Combined Index to 343,122 points hovered 1.6% above the low point of around 337,500 points on March 25, 2020, at the start of the pandemic. Compared to the index, which is now 35% below the August 8, 2019 high of 528,300. business@gleanerjm.com

