



Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day: 1. Economic concerns are mounting The Dow Jones and S&P 500 broke their four-day winning streak on Monday. The Nasdaq also fell. The day of losses came as investors chewed on the latest data on the economy. Fears of a slowdown are rising again after new data showed job vacancies fell below 10 million for the first time in more than two years. There is also more jobs data expected this week. Wednesday morning brings ADP’s private payrolls report, while the March employment report is due Friday. The markets are closed on this day due to Good Friday. Follow live market updates. 2. J&J agrees to pay billions for talc claims A container of Johnson’s baby powder made by Johnson and Johnson sits on a table on October 18, 2019 in San Anselmo, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images Johnson & Johnson said it agreed to pay $8.9 billion over 25 years to settle tens of thousands of claims that its talc-based baby powder caused cancer due to asbestos contamination . The company pulled the talcum powder from shelves earlier this year. J&J has pledged to “fairly compensate” those who made the claims, according to one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys who negotiated the settlement. “Our job is to ensure that our clients are paid fairly for their injuries, and this settlement is the culmination of a job well done,” said attorney, Mikal Watts. J&J, however, said he still believed the allegations lacked merit, despite his attempt to settle the matter. 3. There’s a new no. 2 in VE General Engines took the lead in the race to be far behind You’re here in electric vehicle sales in the United States. In the first quarter of this year, GM sold more than 20,000 electric vehicles, putting it ahead of Hyundai/Kia and Volkswagen, which each sold more than 14,000 electric vehicles. Last year no. 2, Ford engine , sold over 10,000 during the period. Tesla, however, still dominates the roost, by a huge margin. The company does not detail sales figures by region, but it reported more than 422,000 overall deliveries for the quarter. Of that total, Motor Intelligence estimates that Elon Musk’s company sold more than 160,000 electric vehicles in the United States during that time. 4. Frank Founder’s Alleged Fraud Charlie Javice, Founder/CEO of Frank, which is a college financial aid startup. Source: JP Morgan Charlie Javice looked like he had the world in the palm of his hands. She created a startup, Frank, which promised to shake up financial planning for the university that JP Morgan ended up buying for $175 million and was once on the Forbes 30 under 30 list. Now, at 31, she faces four federal charges for allegedly defrauding the Wall Street stalwart, not to mention lawsuits from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the big bank itself. JPMorgan and the authorities accuse him of inflating the number of Frank users in order to defraud the bank. She countersued JPMorgan and, according to her lawyer’s spokesperson, denies the Justice Department’s allegations. 5. Bragg is synonymous with business New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks after former US President Donald Trump’s appearance at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse following his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a investigating hidden money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in New York on April 4, 2023. Brendan McDermid | Reuters Donald Trump’s career as a businessman was a key part of his speech to voters in 2016, when he shocked the world and won the presidency. Now, that status has come back to haunt the former commander-in-chief in the Manhattan District Attorney’s case against him. DA Alvin Bragg argued in his remarks after Trump’s impeachment on Tuesday that his prosecution of the real estate mogul, former steak salesman and former reality TV star was in part to maintain integrity business in New York. The indictment accuses Trump of 34 counts of falsifying business documents in an attempt to conceal other alleged crimes. “Manhattan is home to the nation’s largest commercial market,” Bragg said. “We cannot allow New York businesses to manipulate their records to conceal criminal conduct.” CNBC’s Sarah Min, Annika Kim Constantino, Michael Wayland and Dan Mangan contributed to this report. Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.

