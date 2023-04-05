Stocks, yields fall; the data suggests a cooling of the US economy





The dollar index falls NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) – Global stock indices fell on Tuesday, with all three major U.S. equity indexes ending lower, as the U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level in two months and Treasury yields fell after data suggested a cooling in the US workforce. market. The U.S. Department of Labor report showed U.S. job postings in February fell to their lowest level in nearly two years. In addition, a separate report showed that new orders for manufactured goods in the United States fell for a second consecutive month in February amid falling demand for civilian aircraft. The S&P 500 was most under pressure from the economically sensitive industrials sector (.SPLRCI), which ended down 2.3%. Materials (.SPLRCM) also finished lower. The yield on two-year Treasury bills, which generally move in line with interest rate expectations, fell 14 basis points to 3.840%, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year note fell by 9 basis points to 3.342%. Crude oil prices were nearly flat after Monday’s strong rally linked to Sunday’s announcement of a production target cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its partners. Brent crude rose 1 cent to settle at $84.94 a barrel, while U.S. crude gained 29 cents to settle at $80.71. The recent spike in oil prices has heightened concerns about rising costs for businesses and consumers, but some investors believe U.S. data signaling some cooling in the economy could eventually allow the Federal Reserve to ease its Monetary Policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 198.77 points, or 0.59%, to 33,402.38, the S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 23.91 points, or 0.58%, to 4,100.6 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 63.13 points, or 0.52%, to 12,126.33. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) lost 0.08% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) lost 0.24%. The Fed and other central banks raised interest rates to bring inflation down, and investors tried to gauge how much longer the tightening cycle would continue. “A cooling labor market is one of the things needed to fight inflation,” said Andrzej Skiba, head of the BlueBay U.S. fixed income team at RBC Global Asset Management in New York. On Tuesday, rate futures markets were pricing in a roughly equal probability of a 25 basis point rate hike in May, with the rest of the odds tilted toward a pause from the Fed. On Monday, the probability of a 25 basis point hike was over 65%. The US dollar index fell to a two-month low at 101.45 and was last down 0.5% at 101.56. The pound rose to a new 10-month high against the dollar, while the euro hit its highest level since February. The euro was last up 0.5% at $1.09550. “We believe the dollar will continue to slowly but surely decline as the challenges of a recovering economy that wants to move away from dollar dominance will put downward pressure on its value,” said Juan Perez, chief trading officer. at Monex USA in Washington. The Australian dollar came under pressure after the Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates unchanged after 10 consecutive hikes. It was last down 0.5% against the US dollar at $0.6754. Spot gold added 1.8% to $2,020.42 an ounce. Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Herbert Lash and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Matthew Lewis and Deepa Babington Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

