Framed for delisting from the New York Stock Exchange





Last month, the NYSE also suspended trading in Boxed’s warrants and had them removed from the exchange. / Photo: Shutterstock Club-warehouse-style e-tailer Boxed Inc. is set to be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) following the filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. On Sunday evening, New York-based Boxed announced plans to sell its Spresso technology unit and end its retail business as part of the bankruptcy filing. After the market closed on Monday, the NYSE announced that it had suspended trading in Boxeds common stock (ticker BOXD) and would begin delisting proceedings. NYSE Regulation made its determination that the company is no longer fit to list after the company disclosed on April 3, 2023 that the company filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. , NYSE said on Monday. In reaching its delisting decision, NYSE Regulation noted uncertainty about the ultimate effect of this process on the value of the company’s common stock. Boxed common stock stood at 19 cents on Monday with the cessation of trading. Its share price had fallen from 42 cents to 24 cents on March 15, when the company announced it was considering filing for bankruptcy as it scrambles to shore up funding and find a buyer. The boxed stock’s 52-week range was 10 cents at $12.45 at the end of trading on Tuesday. The last time Boxeds stock closed at $1 per share was September 20 ($1.03). On March 17, the NYSE also reported a delisting proceeding for Boxed Warrants (BOXD WS), citing abnormally low price levels. Boxed, under financial pressure, had announced in early January that it was considering a possible sale of the company, among other strategic alternatives. A few months earlier, the e-tailer received delisting warnings from the NYSE because its stock price and market capitalization fell below required levels. To rectify the situation, Boxed said at the time that it would evaluate various options, including a stock split. Later in January, Boxed announced that it had found up to $20 million in new funding, and the company reiterated that it was continuing to search for a potential buyer. Boxed in June 2021 disclosed plans to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The new company, Boxed Inc., began trading on the NYSE effective December 9, 2021, under the symbols BOXD (common stock) and BOXD WS (warrants).

