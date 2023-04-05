Cryptocurrency prices hold steady as stock market slides: BTC up 71% YTD





Get all the essential market news and expert opinion in one place with our daily newsletter. Get a full recap of the day’s top stories straight to your inbox. Register here ! (Kitco News) – Little has changed for the cryptocurrency market in the past 24 hours as prices largely continue to consolidate after the hot start of 2023 that saw Bitcoin (BTC) gain more than 71% while the total cryptocurrency market capitalization increased by 53.6%. While cryptos managed to hold their own, stocks fell as new jobs data indicated the labor market is cooling as companies pulled factory orders. As markets closed, the S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all ended in the red, down 0.58%, 0.59% and 0.52%, respectively. Data from TradingView shows that Bitcoin bulls managed to recover from a late dip below $27,500 on Monday night to lift the crypto top to a high of $28,518 on Tuesday afternoon before profit taking n pulls back to support at $28,300. BTC/USD 1-day chart. Source: Trading View Despite the overnight drop, Bitcoin April futures prices traded higher on Tuesday, according to Kitco senior technical analyst Jim Wyckoff. Wyckoff noted that “the market is pausing after hitting a contract high last week,” but added that “this pause is not bearish.” “The BC bulls still have the overall short-term technical advantage,” Wyckoff said. “The upward price trend on the daily bar chart has also come to a halt but remains in place.” As for the level BTC needs to reach to rise, market analyst Michaël van de Poppe pointed to $28,400 as the starting point for a run to $30,000. Boredom in today’s markets. #Bitcoins Still consolidating between levels, a retest of $27,900 worked. The crucial area to break is $28,400, which ultimately translates into a bullish pursuit towards $30,000. pic.twitter.com/zX4BrCMnVY — Michal van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) April 4, 2023 Some insight into what to expect once $32,000 is breached was provided by technical analyst Mags, who highlighted the potential for a run to $43,500 and then $60,400. #Bitcoins ?? $BTC was in a massive range – $60,000~$32,000, the price crashed and we saw a nice bear market correction. If the price recovers $32,000 on a weekly basis (closing basis), the first target is the mid-range ($43.5,000), then the high range ($60.4,000) – technically speaking??#crypto #btc pic.twitter.com/1n62fR5jsA — Magazines (@thescalpingpro) April 2, 2023 Altcoins are building a solid base of support It was a positive day for the altcoin market as all but five tokens in the top 200 posted gains for the day. Daily performance of the cryptocurrency market. Source: Coin360 Icon (ICX), 0x (ZRX) and MetisDAO (METIS) led the pack with gains of 26.51%, 19.63% and 14.76%, respectively. The overall cryptocurrency market capitalization now stands at $1.19 trillion, and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 45.9%.

