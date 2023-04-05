London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) increases its dividend to 0.753

The advice of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) announced that it would pay its dividend of 0.753 on May 24, a higher payment than last year’s comparable dividend. Even though the dividend has increased, the yield is still quite low at just 1.4%.

London Stock Exchange Group dividend well covered by earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider regarding a company’s dividend is whether current payout levels are achievable. Prior to this announcement, the London Stock Exchange Group was paying out 75% of its profits, but only 33% of free cash flow. In general, cash flow is more important than earnings, so we are confident that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Looking ahead, earnings per share are expected to increase 159.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues on the trajectory it has charted recently, our estimates show the payout ratio to be 33%, which puts it in a fairly comfortable range.

Dividend volatility

The company has a long history of dividends, but it doesn’t look good with the cuts of the past. Since 2013, the annual payment at the time was 0.283, compared to 1.07 for the most recent annual payment. This equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% per year during this period. It’s great to see strong growth in dividend payouts, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate that the payout policy is too ambitious.

Dividend growth can be hard to achieve

Since the dividend has been reduced in the past, we need to check if earnings are increasing and if this could lead to higher dividends in the future. Although it’s important to note that the London Stock Exchange Group’s earnings per share are virtually unchanged from five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

Our thoughts on the London Stock Exchange Group dividend

Overall, we still like to see the dividend increase, but we don’t think the London Stock Exchange Group will make a great income stock. The company generates a lot of cash, which could sustain the dividend for a while, but the balance sheet isn’t great. We would be a bit cautious to rely on this stock primarily for dividend income.

It is important to note that companies with a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those with an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payouts, these are not the only factors our readers should be aware of when evaluating a company. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under competitive or inflationary pressure. However, very few companies see their earnings decline consistently year after year in perpetuity, so it might be interesting to see what the 16 analysts we follow predict for the future. Isn’t the London Stock Exchange Group quite the opportunity you’ve been looking for? Why not check out our selection of the best dividend stocks.

