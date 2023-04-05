Business
Locks, stocks and brokers: hackers and insider trading
On February 14, 2023, a Russian national and owner of the Moscow cybersecurity company M-13 was convicted of wire fraudsecurities fraud and conspiracy to gain unauthorized access to computers.
Vladislav Klyushin was charged along with four other men – Ivan Yermakov, Nikolai Rumiantcev, Mikhail Irzak and Igor Sladkov. However, Klyushin was the only one arrested and extradited to the United States, while the others remain at large.
The Kremlin-linked businessman’s scheme focused on insider trading. By obtaining and using information unknown to the general public, it is believed that Klyushin and his co-conspirators did over $80 million.
But how exactly did it happen? How did the group break digital locks to capture critical information and gain a stock market advantage? Here’s a look at how bad actors started insider trading and what it means for organizations.
How did the threat actors make this possible?
This insider attack effort began in 2018 when authorities said Ivan Yermakov – an M-13 employee and Russian intelligence agent accused of interfering in the 2016 US elections – hacked into computer systems of two providers used by large corporations to file reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Using information from reports not yet publicly available, Klyushin and his associates made stock purchases that generated continued revenue and minimized potential losses. For example, if quarterly reports showed a rise in corporate profitability, malicious actors would buy stocks at a lower price and reap the benefits as stock prices rose once the reports were made public. This insight also helped them avoid the natural downturns that come with stock market investing. If annual reports show a loss of revenue leading to staff reductions, attackers could cut their losses by selling early at higher prices.
The group placed trades both for itself and took a portion of the profits to place similar trades for its clients.
What do these internal issues mean for organizations?
For organizations, this insider attack highlights three critical issues: third-party risk, financial damage, and misuse of specialized knowledge.
Third party risk
The insider trading group did not attack company systems to obtain internal data. Instead, they targeted trusted third parties used by organizations to help them complete and file quarterly and annual reports. Moreover, they did not take this data to destroy or sell it. Instead, they used it to generate returns in exchange-traded markets.
This creates a new concern for businesses, where multiple degrees of separation exist between stolen data and meaningful results. Consider a scenario where attackers break into an SEC filing organization while avoiding detection. Malicious actors could spend months quietly perusing quarterly and annual reports and then using that data to generate steady gains in the stock market. If attackers are careful, they could give the impression that these transactions are just smart investment strategies rather than the result of stolen data.
Financial damage
While individual, low-volume stock trading using insider knowledge poses minimal risk to organizations, larger-scale efforts could have serious financial consequences.
Consider a company reporting a less than stellar fourth quarter to the SEC. If attackers compromise this information and use it to inform deals worth millions or tens of millions, the resulting panic and sell-off of stocks could cause stock prices to artificially plummet ahead of earnings announcements. Once the SEC reports come out, shares could fall further as concerns about the company’s financial condition escalate.
In the best-case scenario, companies see their stock values drop suddenly and then slowly climb back towards the mean. In the worst case, sudden sales could lead to downsizing, reputational damage and even the closure of a business.
Specialized knowledge
There is also an additional concern regarding the use of expert knowledge to bolster these attacks.
Klyushin and his accomplices were not just criminals. They were criminals with deep knowledge of cybersecurity through their work in the IT security industry. This experience gave them access to both specialized knowledge and a better understanding of standard security policies. For example, they could access those used to govern relationships with third parties. Armed with this information, attackers could better bypass detection tools and access data unnoticed.
Where can companies improve protection processes?
When it comes to improving the defense against potential insider trading, it all starts and ends with third parties. A three-pronged approach can help reduce the total risk.
First, companies should verify current and potential suppliers and partners. This verification includes an assessment of existing security controls and policies, a review of all past breaches and their cause, and the creation of service level agreements that define vendor and customer responsibilities in the event of a breach.
Next comes threat assessment: understanding where current vendor policies and frameworks may put businesses at risk. For example, organizations must ensure that data at rest, in transit, and in use is effectively encrypted. Otherwise, they can open themselves up to a potential compromise. Partner security practices also play a role in this assessment. Are vendor personnel trained to recognize and respond to potential threat vectors?
Finally, companies must deploy tools capable of monitoring security risks at all points of the digital value chain. This approach provides the visibility needed to identify potential threats and take action before a compromise occurs.
Bad brokerage
By stealing data and acting as brokers for bad faith actors, Russian threat actors were able to not only compromise the financial data of large corporations, but also exploit that information to line their own and their associates’ pockets.
This move away from more traditional smash-and-grab tactics speaks to an evolving threat landscape, which focuses on stealthily exploiting stolen data rather than trying to sell it for profit or hold it against ransom.
The result is a renewed need for companies to focus on third-party protection: better vendor ratings, improved threat assessments, and increased visibility of third-party services can help companies close the door on insider trading.
|
Sources
2/ https://securityintelligence.com/articles/locks-stocks-and-brokers-hackers-and-insider-trading/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Not loyal to Pakistan: Imran Khan slams Bilawal Bhutto over ‘martial law’ remark
- ‘They have become so desperate,’ says PM Modi
- We’ll make them run for their money: Salman on Bollywood’s next generation actors
- High hopes in China as European leaders prepare for Xi talks
- Bollywood actress Neha Sharma buys Mercedes-Benz GLE for Rs 1 crore [Video]
- USA defeats Japan 7-1 to open Women’s Hockey World Cup
- Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand: Magnitude 3.0 earthquake hits Uttarkashi
- When might US political support be undesirable in Taiwan?
- New aluminum Trek monda ALR with aero tubes and integrated cables
- Keene, Grandview Athletes Qualify for Regional Tennis Tournament | Sport
- Samsung Employee Accidentally Leaked Company Secrets Via ChatGPT: What Happened
- Prime Minister Modi expresses joy for Indian woman awarded in Japan for her rescue efforts