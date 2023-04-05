Locks, stocks and brokers: hackers and insider trading

On February 14, 2023, a Russian national and owner of the Moscow cybersecurity company M-13 was convicted of wire fraudsecurities fraud and conspiracy to gain unauthorized access to computers.

Vladislav Klyushin was charged along with four other men – Ivan Yermakov, Nikolai Rumiantcev, Mikhail Irzak and Igor Sladkov. However, Klyushin was the only one arrested and extradited to the United States, while the others remain at large.

The Kremlin-linked businessman’s scheme focused on insider trading. By obtaining and using information unknown to the general public, it is believed that Klyushin and his co-conspirators did over $80 million.

But how exactly did it happen? How did the group break digital locks to capture critical information and gain a stock market advantage? Here’s a look at how bad actors started insider trading and what it means for organizations.

How did the threat actors make this possible?

This insider attack effort began in 2018 when authorities said Ivan Yermakov – an M-13 employee and Russian intelligence agent accused of interfering in the 2016 US elections – hacked into computer systems of two providers used by large corporations to file reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Using information from reports not yet publicly available, Klyushin and his associates made stock purchases that generated continued revenue and minimized potential losses. For example, if quarterly reports showed a rise in corporate profitability, malicious actors would buy stocks at a lower price and reap the benefits as stock prices rose once the reports were made public. This insight also helped them avoid the natural downturns that come with stock market investing. If annual reports show a loss of revenue leading to staff reductions, attackers could cut their losses by selling early at higher prices.

The group placed trades both for itself and took a portion of the profits to place similar trades for its clients.

What do these internal issues mean for organizations?

For organizations, this insider attack highlights three critical issues: third-party risk, financial damage, and misuse of specialized knowledge.

Third party risk

The insider trading group did not attack company systems to obtain internal data. Instead, they targeted trusted third parties used by organizations to help them complete and file quarterly and annual reports. Moreover, they did not take this data to destroy or sell it. Instead, they used it to generate returns in exchange-traded markets.

This creates a new concern for businesses, where multiple degrees of separation exist between stolen data and meaningful results. Consider a scenario where attackers break into an SEC filing organization while avoiding detection. Malicious actors could spend months quietly perusing quarterly and annual reports and then using that data to generate steady gains in the stock market. If attackers are careful, they could give the impression that these transactions are just smart investment strategies rather than the result of stolen data.

Financial damage

While individual, low-volume stock trading using insider knowledge poses minimal risk to organizations, larger-scale efforts could have serious financial consequences.

Consider a company reporting a less than stellar fourth quarter to the SEC. If attackers compromise this information and use it to inform deals worth millions or tens of millions, the resulting panic and sell-off of stocks could cause stock prices to artificially plummet ahead of earnings announcements. Once the SEC reports come out, shares could fall further as concerns about the company’s financial condition escalate.

In the best-case scenario, companies see their stock values ​​drop suddenly and then slowly climb back towards the mean. In the worst case, sudden sales could lead to downsizing, reputational damage and even the closure of a business.

Specialized knowledge

There is also an additional concern regarding the use of expert knowledge to bolster these attacks.

Klyushin and his accomplices were not just criminals. They were criminals with deep knowledge of cybersecurity through their work in the IT security industry. This experience gave them access to both specialized knowledge and a better understanding of standard security policies. For example, they could access those used to govern relationships with third parties. Armed with this information, attackers could better bypass detection tools and access data unnoticed.

Where can companies improve protection processes?

When it comes to improving the defense against potential insider trading, it all starts and ends with third parties. A three-pronged approach can help reduce the total risk.

First, companies should verify current and potential suppliers and partners. This verification includes an assessment of existing security controls and policies, a review of all past breaches and their cause, and the creation of service level agreements that define vendor and customer responsibilities in the event of a breach.

Next comes threat assessment: understanding where current vendor policies and frameworks may put businesses at risk. For example, organizations must ensure that data at rest, in transit, and in use is effectively encrypted. Otherwise, they can open themselves up to a potential compromise. Partner security practices also play a role in this assessment. Are vendor personnel trained to recognize and respond to potential threat vectors?

Finally, companies must deploy tools capable of monitoring security risks at all points of the digital value chain. This approach provides the visibility needed to identify potential threats and take action before a compromise occurs.

Bad brokerage

By stealing data and acting as brokers for bad faith actors, Russian threat actors were able to not only compromise the financial data of large corporations, but also exploit that information to line their own and their associates’ pockets.

This move away from more traditional smash-and-grab tactics speaks to an evolving threat landscape, which focuses on stealthily exploiting stolen data rather than trying to sell it for profit or hold it against ransom.

The result is a renewed need for companies to focus on third-party protection: better vendor ratings, improved threat assessments, and increased visibility of third-party services can help companies close the door on insider trading.

