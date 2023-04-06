Building a clean economy with good middle class jobs





In Ontario, from Honda Canada reorganizing its operations here in Alliston to build hybrid electric CR-Vs to Volkswagen choosing to build its first overseas electric vehicle battery plant in St. Thomas, it’s clear that workers in the manufacturing are at the forefront of building the clean economy. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was at Honda Canada in Alliston, Ontario today to highlight the new and expanded investment tax credits proposed in Budget 2023A Made-in-Canada Plan: Strong Middle Class, Affordable Economy, Healthy Future to help produce, manufacture or use clean energy and clean technology in Canada, while supporting good middle-class jobs. The following tax credits outlined in Budget 2023 will support job-creating investments in a thriving, clean, made-in-Canada economy across the country: Presentation of a 15% refundable Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit for eligible investments in technologies necessary for the production and storage of clean energy and its transmission between provinces and territories, which is accessible to taxable entities and certain tax-exempt entities;

other types of equipment used to capture carbon dioxide emissions for storage or other uses in industrial processes, and provide access to the tax credit for geological storage projects in British Columbia ; And Expand reimbursement eligibility 30 percent Clean Technology Investment Tax Credit to include geothermal energy systems, further supporting the growth of Canada’s clean technology sector. These clean investment tax credits build on the work we’ve already done from coast to coast to grow our clean economy and create and protect tens of thousands of good, middle-class jobs. . Since the start of 2022, Canada has attracted historic investments in our electric vehicle supply chain, from mining to manufacturing, and has secured or created more than 18,000 jobs in the process. Budget 2023 outlines the federal government’s plan to build a stronger and more sustainable Canadian economy for all. It will continue to deliver real results, make life more affordable, and build a healthier, cleaner future for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Quote When it comes to clean energy and clean technology, Canada is a world leader. This is why companies around the world continue to choose Canada and especially Canadian workers to develop their activities. The investments we are proposing in Budget 2023 will help us continue to build an economy that works for everyone, with good middle-class jobs, while leaving a stronger, healthier future for our children. The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada Fast facts In the past year alone, Canada has secured unprecedented investments in our growing clean economy and provided funds to support Canadian workers. These include: In March 2022, the Government of Canada announced a new federal investment of up to $131.6 million, matched by the Government of Ontario, to help Honda Canada revamp its manufacturing operations in Alliston, Ontario to launch the next generation of hybrid electric vehicles and secure well-paying, high-quality jobs throughout the Canadian supply chain. In May 2022, the Government of Canada announced a new federal investment of up to $529 million to support a multi-billion dollar project by automaker Stellantis to modernize its assembly plants in Windsor and Brampton, Ontario. to help the company increase its production of electric vehicles and support thousands of jobs. The Ontario government has also supported the project by investing up to $513 million. In October 2022, the Government of Canada announced a proposed new federal investment of up to $222 million through the Strategic Innovation Fund to help Rio Tinto Fer et Titane (RTFT) increase its mineral production essential for products like electric vehicles and batteries, and to help fuel clean technology supply chains at home and abroad. In November 2022, the Government of Canada announced an investment of up to $300 million, along with a $161.5 million contribution from the Government of Alberta, to support a $1.6 billion development project. Air Products Canada Ltd. to advance clean fuels and clean energy in Canada and secure hundreds of middle class jobs.

If a particular project is eligible for more than one own investment tax credit, companies will only be able to claim one of the credits described above. The full extent of tax credit rates will only be provided if working conditions are met, where applicable.

Other clean economy investments proposed in Budget 2023 include: at least $20 billion from existing resources to be invested by the Canada Infrastructure Bank to support the construction of major clean electricity and clean growth infrastructure projects; $3 billion over 13 years to recapitalize funding for the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways program to support critical regional electricity priorities and Indigenous-led projects; renew the Smart Grid program and continue to support grid innovation; and support scientific projects to take advantage of Canada’s offshore wind potential; And $500 million over 10 years for the Strategic Innovation Fund to attract and stimulate high-quality business investment to support the development and application of clean technologies in Canada.

In March 2022, the Government of Canada released the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Canada’s Next Steps for Clean Air and a Strong Economyan ambitious and achievable roadmap that outlines a sector-by-sector approach for Canada to meet its climate goal of reducing emissions by 40% below 2005 levels by 2030, and to put us on track towards our goal achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Related products Related links

