Business
Stock market today: live updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Getty Images
Stock futures were nearly flat Wednesday night as investors considered what the latest data suggested about the health of the broader economy.
Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 12 points, trading nearly flat. S&P 500 futures slid 0.07% and Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.13%.
In regular trading on Wednesday, heavy tech Nasdaq Compound performed the worst of the three major indexes, losing nearly 1.1%. THE S&P500 down about 0.3%. THE Dow bucked the trend, rising 0.2% in part due to the outperformance of healthcare stocks.
The moves come as investors digest the latest data released this week to see if the labor market has shown signs of weakening. The ADP private payrolls report released on Wednesday showed job growth slowed in March. Meanwhile, a report on Tuesday showed the number of available positions fell below 10 million in February, the first in nearly two years.
Over the past few months, investors have cheered signs of an economic slowdown in hopes that they might push the Federal Reserve to change course in its interest rate hike campaign. But they are now questioning whether the central bank has gone too far in its bid to rein in inflation, tightening the economy to the point of an economic slowdown or recession, said Rob Haworth, senior vice president and senior investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management.
“The market is now increasingly preoccupied with the data coming out of it as opposed to the Fed and trying to pick where the Fed is going to hit the highest interest rates,” Haworth said. “A lot of people on the street think, ‘Recession, right?’ The market needs to start pricing that, because that’s not where we’re priced, so bad news definitely has to be bad news.”
Investors will watch unemployment insurance claims data on Thursday for more on the strength of the labor market. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is also scheduled to speak in the morning in Arkansas.
Thursday will close a shortened trading week with the market closed for Good Friday. But investors will still be watching Friday’s data on nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate and hourly wages.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/05/stock-market-today-live-updates.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Turkish President condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque
- Indonesian minister on Israel’s participation in the U-20 World Cup: we see no threat
- Purdue Football Recruiting: Mylan Graham to Ohio State.
- Jacinda Ardern gives an emotional farewell
- Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Suddenly Prepare for a $1 Billion US Earthquake After Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon, and Solana Prices Spike
- Emmanuel Macron is counting on Xi Jinping to bring Russia back to reason
- Brits have same level of trust in political system as Russians, survey finds
- DFW Network Chamber Bollywood Festival Tickets, Wed, 19 Apr 2023 at 6:30 PM
- U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission Host Second Annual Antitrust Officers Summit
- Caustic liquid leak in US Steel tower triggers hazmat response
- Siddharth Anand at the controls of “Tiger vs Pathaan”
- PM Modi slams authoritarian accusation, says democracy and constitutionalism are in ruling parties’ DNA