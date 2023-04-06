Stock market today: live updates

Stock futures were nearly flat Wednesday night as investors considered what the latest data suggested about the health of the broader economy.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 12 points, trading nearly flat. S&P 500 futures slid 0.07% and Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.13%.

In regular trading on Wednesday, heavy tech Nasdaq Compound performed the worst of the three major indexes, losing nearly 1.1%. THE S&P500 down about 0.3%. THE Dow bucked the trend, rising 0.2% in part due to the outperformance of healthcare stocks.

The moves come as investors digest the latest data released this week to see if the labor market has shown signs of weakening. The ADP private payrolls report released on Wednesday showed job growth slowed in March. Meanwhile, a report on Tuesday showed the number of available positions fell below 10 million in February, the first in nearly two years.

Over the past few months, investors have cheered signs of an economic slowdown in hopes that they might push the Federal Reserve to change course in its interest rate hike campaign. But they are now questioning whether the central bank has gone too far in its bid to rein in inflation, tightening the economy to the point of an economic slowdown or recession, said Rob Haworth, senior vice president and senior investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management.

“The market is now increasingly preoccupied with the data coming out of it as opposed to the Fed and trying to pick where the Fed is going to hit the highest interest rates,” Haworth said. “A lot of people on the street think, ‘Recession, right?’ The market needs to start pricing that, because that’s not where we’re priced, so bad news definitely has to be bad news.”

Investors will watch unemployment insurance claims data on Thursday for more on the strength of the labor market. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is also scheduled to speak in the morning in Arkansas.

Thursday will close a shortened trading week with the market closed for Good Friday. But investors will still be watching Friday’s data on nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate and hourly wages.