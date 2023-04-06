U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission Host Second Annual Antitrust Officers Summit

Click for PDF

On March 27, 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (together, the Agencies) hosted international and state antitrust authorities for roundtable discussions on current and emerging enforcement trends. Agency leaders Assistant Attorney General (AAG) Jonathan Kanter and FTC Chairwoman Lina M. Khan used the summit to outline their efforts to update antitrust laws and expand antitrust efforts. application in the modern economy.

Three key themes emerged from the Summit:

The Agencies believe that case law based on economic theory developed in the 1970s needs to be updated, particularly to take into account the application to modern economic structures.

To set a new precedent, agencies must aggressively challenge and litigate cases, even if they lose at trial.

As part of their broader efforts to expand enforcement, agencies are trying to reinvigorate seldom-used enforcement tools, such as the Robinson-Patman Act and Sherman Act Section 2 criminal enforcement.

Agencies are expected to challenge mergers and conduct cases under new theories of harm to set a new precedent.

During the summit, federal, state and international authorities discussed their efforts to ensure competition in the new economy (which they described as media and technology markets characterized by innovation, the effects of network and so-called platform-based business models). Enforcement officials specifically celebrated the formation of technology and AI task forces, updated enforcement guidelines to reflect new theories of harm, and recent enforcement actions against tech companies that ‘they regard as dominant.

During these discussions, Agency leaders announced their intention to push the courts to update legal precedents by aggressively pursuing enforcement actions under new or rarely used theories of harm. Chairman Khan and AAG Kanter expressed concern that outdated antitrust doctrine has not sufficiently deterred anti-competitive behavior in new and old economies and announced that aggressive test cases, even if they result in test losses, were necessary. Throughout the panel presentations, Agency management specifically committed to presenting test cases challenging mergers and alleged monopolistic behavior.

Mergers and Acquisitions: John Newman, deputy director of the FTC’s Competition Bureau, said the FTC will continue to aggressively challenge acquisitions in what it sees as nascent digital markets. Newman specifically cited the FTC’s challenge to Metas’ acquisition of Within as a success in that the FTC persuaded the court that its market definition and theory of harm were valid, although it ultimately lost. on the background.

Monopolization: Assistant Deputy Attorney General Hetal Doshi said the DOJ will continue to pursue criminal claims of monopolization and labor market distribution agreements. Doshi announced that the DOJ was working to establish criminality indices that would elevate monopolization from a civil offense to a criminal offense and that the DOJ would present test cases to develop these indices as appropriate. Chairman Khan announced that the FTC is focused on prosecuting the incumbent [technology firms who] resort to anti-competitive tactics to protect their moats and protect their dominance.

Agencies are expected to attempt to reinvigorate enforcement efforts under rarely used laws.

Agency management also recommitted to using all the tools in the toolkit to protect competition, including Sections 3 and 8 of the Robinson-Patman Act and the Clayton Act. its disposition. Throughout the panel, the agencies specifically identified three laws that they intend to enforce more aggressively.

Robinson–Patman Act: The Robinson-Patman Act (RPA), which prohibits price discrimination, was enacted to protect small businesses by preventing large companies from using their buying power to obtain better prices. However, it has been rarely enforced since 1970 due to fears it will harm consumers by punishing efficient businesses. The FTC’s current Democratic leadership has repeatedly said that the non-enforcement of RPA was a mistake, and the FTC recently launched RPA investigations in several industries. Chairman Khan also indicated that the FTC’s next RPA challenge would be filed shortly.

Section 3 of the Clayton Act: Section 3 of the Clayton Act prohibits anti-competitive exclusive agreements, tied selling agreements, and contracts of requirements. Chairman Khan pledged to use Sections 3 and 5 of the FTC Act to prosecute unfair selling and buying practices and highlighted the FTC’s complaint against two companies (alleging that the companies violated Section 3 by paying distributors to block generic pesticide products) as a framework for future enforcement action.

Section 8 of the Clayton Act: Section 8 of the Clayton Act prohibits interlocking directorships, where a person simultaneously exercises the functions of director or officer of two competing companies. The law is designed to prevent conflicts of interest and promote fair competition by ensuring that competing companies have independent management. AAG Kanter highlighted four recent enforcement actions under Section 8 and pledged to enforce the law more broadly, particularly against private equity firms.

* * *

As agencies expand law enforcement and pose new challenges, businesses and individuals should be aware that district and circuit courts ultimately determine whether conduct violates antitrust laws and tend to favor respect for precedents instead of adopting new and untested theories of liability. As a recent series of Agency defeats at trial demonstrates, parties can ultimately succeed in justifying their conduct through litigation in federal court.

