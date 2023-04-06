S&P, Nasdaq reverse early declines to climb slightly; monthly data on jobs in the eyes of the data





US weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs jump in March

Nonfarm payrolls data due Friday

AMC jumps as court order hampers stock conversion plan

Mixed indices: Dow down 0.16%, S&P up 0.07%, Nasdaq up 0.33% April 6 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reversed early declines on the final day of a holiday-shortened week as risk-wary investors eagerly awaited monthly jobs data for a clearer picture of the economy. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) gained 2.4% on Thursday following a report that Google plans to add conversational artificial intelligence features to its search engine. Other big tech and growth stocks such as Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) also reversed early losses and gained between 0.5% and 0. .8%, boosting the Nasdaq (.IXIC). However, the S&P 500 (.SPX) and Nasdaq are heading for weekly declines for the first time in four weeks. Adding to a slew of data signaling a weak labor market, initial jobless claims fell to a seasonally adjusted 228,000 for the week ended April 1, versus 200,000 expectations. Labor Department data from the previous week has been revised to show that 48,000 additional applications were received. The focus now shifts to the more comprehensive report on nonfarm payrolls, which are expected to have risen by 239,000 in March, down from 311,000 jobs the previous month. The report is due Friday, when the U.S. stock market is closed for the Good Friday holiday. Recent reports, including weak data on private payrolls and job vacancies earlier this week, have suggested a slowdown in labor demand and raised hopes of a pause in the Federal Reserve’s punitive market rate hikes. However, unlike recent months when evidence of a slowing economy was cheered by investors hoping it would allow for a less hawkish Fed, softer data added to fears of a recession and the pressure on stocks in recent days. “The reality of a recessionary period, the impact of rate hikes and the ripple effects that we don’t yet know (weigh) on risk assets,” said David Keller, chief market strategist at StockCharts.com. “The Fed’s actions seem to be working in terms of slowing the economy, but the question is, how long should they continue to do so?” Fed funds futures point to a 52.2% chance that the U.S. central bank will suspend rate hikes in May, according to CME Group’s Fedwatch tool. Big banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Citigroup (CN), will be among the companies kicking off quarterly reporting season next week as investors eager to catch up on the health of the sector after a recent banking crisis. As of 11:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 52.07 points, or 0.16%, at 33,430.65, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 2.83 points, or 0.07%, to 4,093.21, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 40.02 points, or 0.33%, to 12,036.88. Among major stock moves, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N) jumped 18.3% after a U.S. court denied the theater operator’s request to lift a standstill order needed for its share conversion plan. Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI.N) slid 15.1% after the clothing maker posted a drop in quarterly profits. Falling issues outnumbered advances by a 1.07-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.20-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 5 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 31 new highs and 137 new lows. Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva, Arun Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

