US Bureau of Labor Statistics





Total factor productivity of non-farm businesses down 1.2% in 2022 06 April 2023 Total factor productivity in the non-farm private business sector declined by 1.2% in 2022. The decline in total factor productivity in 2022 reflects a 2.3% increase in output and an increase of 3. 6% of combined capital and labor inputs. The 2.3% growth in output in 2022 represents a stabilization of non-agricultural private business output after the COVID-19 pandemic, as this growth is in line with the 2.0% growth in the previous business cycle (2007 -2019). Total factor productivity in the non-farm business sector, percentage change over the year, 1990-2022 Year Total factor

contributions Capital contribution Labor input 1990 0.1% 1.5% 1.4% 3.5% 0.4% 1991 -0.4 -0.5 -0.1 3.1 -1.6 1992 2.8 4.0 1.2 2.4 0.5 1993 -0.4 3.1 3.6 3.4 3.7 1994 0.4 4.6 4.2 3.9 4.3 1995 0.2 3.5 3.3 4.6 2.7 1996 1.0 4.5 3.5 4.9 2.9 1997 0.9 5.1 4.2 5.5 3.6 1998 1.8 5.7 3.9 6.3 2.7 1999 1.9 5.9 3.9 7.5 2.2 2000 1.2 4.3 3.1 6.1 1.7 2001 0.5 0.8 0.3 4.6 -1.6 2002 1.9 1.7 -0.2 3.6 -2.0 2003 2.2 3.1 0.9 2.9 -0.1 2004 2.3 4.4 2.0 2.7 1.6 2005 1.5 4.0 2.4 3.4 1.9 2006 0.3 3.4 3.1 3.7 2.8 2007 0.2 2.4 2.1 3.4 1.4 2008 -0.9 -0.9 0.0 2.9 -1.7 2009 0.2 -3.6 -3.8 1.1 -6.6 2010 2.9 3.3 0.5 0.8 0.3 2011 -0.4 2.1 2.4 1.7 2.9 2012 0.7 3.4 2.6 2.0 3.0 2013 0.0 2.3 2.3 2.5 2.1 2014 0.3 3.0 2.7 2.8 2.6 2015 0.6 3.5 2.8 3.1 2.7 2016 -0.3 1.8 2.1 3.1 1.5 2017 0.4 2.7 2.3 2.9 1.9 2018 0.8 3.5 2.8 3.1 2.6 2019 0.9 2.8 1.9 3.2 1.1 2020 -1.2 -3.5 -2.3 2.6 -5.2 2021 4.0 7.9 3.8 2.3 4.7 2022 -1.2 2.3 3.6 2.9 4.0 In the combined capital and labor inputs, capital input increased by 2.9% and labor input (which is the combined effect of hours worked and labor composition) increased by 4.0%. This is the first time since 1993 that the growth of capital and labor has exceeded that of production, leading to a decline in total factor productivity. Apart from the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020, this is the largest drop in productivity since 1982. Combined inputs continued their recovery from the 2020 recession with growth of 3.8% in 2021 and by 3.6% in 2022. However, due to the sharp decline in this measure in 2020, combined input growth over the current business cycle (2019–22) is now in line with growth over 2007–19 . This data comes from the Productivity program and is subject to revision. See “Total factor productivity — 2022” for more. See also more graphs on productivity and costs. Total factor productivity is calculated by dividing an index of real output by an index of combined units of labor input and capital input. Annual measures of total factor productivity differ from quarterly measures of labor productivity (output per hour worked) from the BLS because total factor productivity includes the influences of capital input and changes in the composition of workers. . Measurements for the most recent year in this release are preliminary estimates. OF INTEREST The latest editions of Stats Spotlight

