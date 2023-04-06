How to trade the Friday jobs report even though the US stock market will be closed

Market data and stock market reactions usually go hand in hand – but we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see what investors think of a critical report due Friday.

The US stock market will be closed in compliance with the feast of Good Friday. However, the US government does not recognize this day as an official federal holiday. As a result, while stock trading may be offline, Wall Street will still receive the latest round of monthly jobs data, with March numbers due out at 8:30 a.m. ET as usual.

This means it will be Monday before traders can react to the particular report, which could allow for a calmer response.

The April 7 payrolls print, which covers March statistics, is expected to slip from the February 311K reading, with experts predicting a figure of around 240K. At the same time, the unemployment rate should remain at 3.6%.

How can investors react to real-time employment data with the most obvious trading avenue closed?

Currency markets

One possibility is to watch the forex market, which will remain open and alive for trading. US labor market data will impact expectations for the country’s economy and the future of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy. This, in turn, will trigger a movement in the value of the dollar against other major currencies.

As a result, the US dollar could find itself in the crosshairs as market participants decipher the latest round of jobs data. The potential impact is underscored by the last two jobs reports, which have triggered notable movements in the dollar index (DXY).

On February 3, the government released US nonfarm payrolls well above consensus. As a result, DXY surged 1.1% from 101.83 to 102.92. The next employment release, released on March 10, contributed to a 0.5% decline in the DXY, which fell from 105.13 to 104.58.

The dollar index (DXY) represents the change in the value of the US dollar against a basket of currencies. However, investors can also choose to trade individual currency pairs, with forex market activity occurring 24 hours a day, all week, on various exchanges around the world (although currency trading ends the weekend).

While exchange-traded fund trading takes place in the stock market, here are some other currency-related funds that can be used for research for investors preparing for a currency play after the jobs release:

Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP)

WisdomTree Bloomberg US Dollar Bull Fund (USDU)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index (UDN) Bear Fund

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE)

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY)

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF)

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA)

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB)

Futures trading

The Good Friday holiday will also impact futures trading. However, various Treasury bill and stock futures will remain active as the jobs data is released at 8:30 a.m. ET. (And with the bond market closing early Thursday, the Securities and Financial Markets Association recommends an early Friday close rather than a full holiday due to employment data.)

According to the CME, trading in Treasury futures will close at 10:15 a.m. CT or 11:15 a.m. ET, leaving several hours of action after the release of the work. Meanwhile, S&P 500 e-mini futures will close at 8:15 a.m. CT or 9:15 a.m. ET — 45 minutes after the data release.

Cryptocurrency trading

Investors can also turn to the cryptocurrency market, which operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Although cryptos are not directly tied to payroll data, the market has often acted as a proxy for speculative assets in general. Perceptions about the future of interest rates and the health of the economy could fuel movement in digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD).

For example, in the hours leading up to the March 10 jobs report, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) hit a mark near $19.6,000, touching its lowest level since January. However, after the release of the employment statistics, the cryptocurrency has seen a recovery, with momentum that will continue over the next week and a half. As of March 19, Bitcoin had passed $28,000.

Beware of traders

While there are ways to trade the employment numbers, the volume will be low which can lead to volatility and increase risk when opening new positions. Investors should keep this in mind and may want to wait until futures markets open on Sunday evening or Monday before adjusting their portfolios or trades.

Ahead of Friday’s jobs report, ADP released its March private sector payrolls numbers. The data showed an increase of 145,000 jobs during the month, below the growth that economists had predicted.