Business
How to trade the Friday jobs report even though the US stock market will be closed
Market data and stock market reactions usually go hand in hand – but we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see what investors think of a critical report due Friday.
The US stock market will be closed in compliance with the feast of Good Friday. However, the US government does not recognize this day as an official federal holiday. As a result, while stock trading may be offline, Wall Street will still receive the latest round of monthly jobs data, with March numbers due out at 8:30 a.m. ET as usual.
This means it will be Monday before traders can react to the particular report, which could allow for a calmer response.
The April 7 payrolls print, which covers March statistics, is expected to slip from the February 311K reading, with experts predicting a figure of around 240K. At the same time, the unemployment rate should remain at 3.6%.
How can investors react to real-time employment data with the most obvious trading avenue closed?
Currency markets
One possibility is to watch the forex market, which will remain open and alive for trading. US labor market data will impact expectations for the country’s economy and the future of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy. This, in turn, will trigger a movement in the value of the dollar against other major currencies.
As a result, the US dollar could find itself in the crosshairs as market participants decipher the latest round of jobs data. The potential impact is underscored by the last two jobs reports, which have triggered notable movements in the dollar index (DXY).
On February 3, the government released US nonfarm payrolls well above consensus. As a result, DXY surged 1.1% from 101.83 to 102.92. The next employment release, released on March 10, contributed to a 0.5% decline in the DXY, which fell from 105.13 to 104.58.
The dollar index (DXY) represents the change in the value of the US dollar against a basket of currencies. However, investors can also choose to trade individual currency pairs, with forex market activity occurring 24 hours a day, all week, on various exchanges around the world (although currency trading ends the weekend).
While exchange-traded fund trading takes place in the stock market, here are some other currency-related funds that can be used for research for investors preparing for a currency play after the jobs release:
- Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP)
- WisdomTree Bloomberg US Dollar Bull Fund (USDU)
- Invesco DB US Dollar Index (UDN) Bear Fund
- Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE)
- Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY)
- Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF)
- Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA)
- Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB)
Futures trading
The Good Friday holiday will also impact futures trading. However, various Treasury bill and stock futures will remain active as the jobs data is released at 8:30 a.m. ET. (And with the bond market closing early Thursday, the Securities and Financial Markets Association recommends an early Friday close rather than a full holiday due to employment data.)
According to the CME, trading in Treasury futures will close at 10:15 a.m. CT or 11:15 a.m. ET, leaving several hours of action after the release of the work. Meanwhile, S&P 500 e-mini futures will close at 8:15 a.m. CT or 9:15 a.m. ET — 45 minutes after the data release.
Cryptocurrency trading
Investors can also turn to the cryptocurrency market, which operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Although cryptos are not directly tied to payroll data, the market has often acted as a proxy for speculative assets in general. Perceptions about the future of interest rates and the health of the economy could fuel movement in digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD).
For example, in the hours leading up to the March 10 jobs report, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) hit a mark near $19.6,000, touching its lowest level since January. However, after the release of the employment statistics, the cryptocurrency has seen a recovery, with momentum that will continue over the next week and a half. As of March 19, Bitcoin had passed $28,000.
Beware of traders
While there are ways to trade the employment numbers, the volume will be low which can lead to volatility and increase risk when opening new positions. Investors should keep this in mind and may want to wait until futures markets open on Sunday evening or Monday before adjusting their portfolios or trades.
Ahead of Friday’s jobs report, ADP released its March private sector payrolls numbers. The data showed an increase of 145,000 jobs during the month, below the growth that economists had predicted.
|
Sources
2/ https://seekingalpha.com/news/3954223-how-to-trade-fridays-payrolls-report-with-markets-being-closed
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Lance Reddick’s cause of death revealed: Wire actor dies of heart disease aged 60
- At the age of 20, Harvey emerges as the young American hockey star 102.3 KRMG
- NewJeans: How a K-pop group became an overnight fashion favorite
- Purdue Ag Week to Celebrate Indiana, International Agriculture
- Donald Trump gets a boost from millennial polls
- Bollywood star Salman Khan laughs off death threats, says he’s not ‘all India’s brother’ (VIDEO)
- Is this the end of Trump’s presidential bid? – explained the expert
- Riots: JIT summons Imran Khan and other PTI leaders again – Pakistan
- 2 dead in shooting in Colorado
- ‘John Wick’ actor Lance Reddick’s cause of death revealed
- Men’s tennis heads to Queen City for Friday’s game against Charlotte
- Shirtworks unveils new flagship store in Bambalapitiya, setting a new standard for menswear – Adaderana Biz