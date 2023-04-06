5 things to know before the stock market opens on Thursday April 6





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 28, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day: 1. Darkness of the labor market Not so long ago, strong jobs data sent investors packing as they feared the Federal Reserve might raise rates more quickly to bring down inflation. Today, signs of weakness in the labor market raise fears of a hard landing for the economy. This can be seen in the disorderly performance of the market this week, following reports showing a decrease in the number of job openings and a slowdown in hiring in the private sector. The Nasdaq is on a three-day losing streak, while the S&P 500 and the Dow were mixed on Wednesday. Thursday is the last day the markets are open this week, so investors will be chewing on the latest weekly jobless claims data. However, any market impact from Friday’s jobs report won’t be felt until next week due to the Good Friday holiday. Follow live market updates. 2. Raw reality Crude oil storage tanks at the Juaymah Tank Farm at Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura Oil Refinery and Oil Terminal in 2018. Crude prices have fluctuated in recent months, reaching over $120 in early June amid fears rising from a global recession, then falling to around $90 a barrel after OPEC+ cut production. Simon Dawson | Bloomberg | Getty Images The decision by OPEC+, the Saudi-led oil cartel, to cut production by more than a million barrels a day could push crude prices back up to $100. The global economy is already grappling with the effects of inflation, which will undoubtedly squeeze consumers everywhere. But it will hit some countries harder than others. CNBC’s Lee Ying Shan destroyed the economies that feel the biggest pinch of more expensive oil, including India. This will weigh particularly heavily on the developing world, experts say. 3. Icahn Warns Illumina Carl Icahn at the 6th Annual CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha on September 13, 2016. Heidi Gutman | CNBC Now that the Federal Trade Commission has ordered Illuminated To divest cancer test developer Grail, activist investor Carl Icahn is stepping up his proxy battle with the company. Icahn warned fellow Illumina shareholders that the company’s plan to appeal the FTC’s decision will come “at great expense” over the course of several years. The appeal, he added, “is an almost impossible battle”. Icahn, who owns 1.4% of Illumina, launched his proxy fight last month. He seeks seats on the board, while pushing Illumina to cede Grail. Since the company made the acquisition in August 2021, its market value has dropped to around $36 billion from $75 billion. 4. Another loss for Fox Members of Rise and Resist take part in their weekly “Truth Tuesday” protest at News Corp headquarters on February 21, 2023 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images News | Getty Images Delaware judge overseeing Dominion’s $1.6 billion libel case against Fox Corp. and his right-wing cable networks said he could indeed coerce top company bosses Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch into live testimony. It was the latest setback in the Fox case, which argued that the father and son couple should not have to testify. “Demanding witnesses who have nothing to do with the contested shows are just the latest example of their political crusade in search of a financial windfall,” a Fox spokesperson said. Previously released evidence in the case demonstrates that the Murdochs remained in close contact with Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott at key times during the network’s coverage of the 2020 election and its aftermath. The trial is due to begin on April 17. 5. Willing to negotiate A submarine and warships from the Russian Black Sea Fleet are at anchor in the port city of Sevastopol in 2019. Image Alliance | Image Alliance | Getty Images Ukraine is ready to start talking to Russia about the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, if the Ukrainian military reaches Crimea’s border, according to a senior official in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government. “If we manage to achieve our strategic objectives on the battlefield and when we are on the administrative border with Crimea, we are ready to open [a] diplomatic page to discuss this issue,” said Andriy Sybiha the Financial Times. Elsewhere, the White House said it had seen no indication that China was supplying Russia with lethal weapons for the war in Ukraine. Follow live war updates. CNBC’s Alex Harring, Lee Ying Shan, Annika Kim Constantino, Lillian Rizzo and Natasha Turak contributed to this report. Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.

