Cutting Inflation Act 2022: Business Energy Investment Tax Credit | Knowledge

The IRS is currently in the process of implementing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), which addresses energy, tax, and health policy. The IRA offers, among other incentives, tax credits to a range of organizations (for example, corporations, nonprofits, educational institutions, and state, local, and tribal governments). For more information on the IRA as it relates to the real estate sector, see Holland & Knight’s previous blog post, “Inflation Reduction Act Offers a Variety of Green Building Tax Incentives”, March 31, 2023.

Among the IRA tax credits is the Business energy investment tax credit (CII). The ITC is a corporate tax credit available to commercial, industrial, investor-owned utilities, cooperative utilities and agriculture. Eligible technologies include solar water heating, solar space heating, geothermal electricity, solar thermal electricity, solar thermal process heat, solar photovoltaic (PV), wind, geothermal heat, municipal solid waste, combined heat and power, fuel cells using renewable fuels, tidal, geothermal direct use, fuel cells using renewable fuels, microturbines, offshore wind biogas, microgrid controllers , interconnect property and lithium-ion. Several bonus credits are available.

Eligible taxpayers can transfer all or part of their eligible tax credits to an unrelated taxpayer. Only one such transfer is permitted and must be reported to the IRS.

Core Credits

The basic amount of credit is between 6% and 30%, depending on the progress of the project and certain labor factors.

Projects under 1 megawatt (MW) that begin construction after 2021 and begin construction before 2025 are eligible to receive the full 30% tax credit.

Projects with construction beginning on or after January 1, 2025 are eligible to receive a tax credit under the new Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit (described below).

Projects larger than 1 MW that begin construction on or after January 29, 2023, and no later than January 1, 2025, will receive a basic tax credit of 6%. Such projects, however, can qualify for the full 30% tax credit by ensuring that all laborers and mechanics involved in building the project or maintaining the project for five years after project completion receive wages at rates not lower than prevailing wages. . A percentage of the total number of hours worked must also be performed by qualified apprentices. This percentage increases over time to a maximum requirement of 15% from 2024 or later.

Projects with construction beginning on or after January 1, 2025 may qualify for a tax credit under the new Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit, which is functionally similar to the ITC, but it is not technology-specific, applying instead to all generation facilities and energy storage systems with an anticipated greenhouse gas (GHG) emission rate of zero. The credit amount will begin the same as under the IRA, but will be phased out as the United States meets GHG emission reduction targets.

Bonus credits

To be eligible for the domestic content premium, 100% of the steel or iron used for the project facility must be produced in the United States, and 40% of the manufactured goods that are components of the facility must be products in the United States. The domestic content bonus increases the tax credit by 10% for projects under 1 MW and projects over 1 MW that meet the labor requirements described above. The domestic content bonus increases the tax credit by 2% for larger products that do not meet labor requirements.

To receive the Energy Community Bonus, a facility must be located in one of the following locations:

an industrial wasteland

a metropolitan or non-metropolitan statistical area that is has (or, at any time during the period beginning after December 31, 2009, has had) 0.17% or more of direct employment, or 25% or more of local tax revenue related to the extraction, transformation, transport or storage of coal, oil or natural gas has an unemployment rate higher than the national average for the previous year

a census tract or a census tract that is adjacent to a census tract in which a coal mine closed after 1999 or a coal-fired electric generating unit was retired after 2009

The Energy Community Bonus increases the tax credit by 10% for projects under 1 MW and projects over 1 MW that meet the labor requirements specified above. The Energy Community Bonus increases the tax credit by 2% for large projects that do not meet labor requirements.

Solar and wind installations of less than 5 MW may be eligible for low income bonuses. A project built in a low-income community (as defined by the New Markets Tax Credit) or on tribal land may be eligible for a 10% tax credit increase, and a project associated with a low-income residential construction project or an income economic benefits project may be eligible for a 20% increase in the tax credit.

