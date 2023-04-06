Trade standards highlight issues with non-compliant vapes





The UK market has seen a large influx of non-compliant single-use vaping products, leading to growing concerns among Commercial standards regarding the high volume of these vapes available in the market. Current regulations require vapes to have tanks with a maximum capacity of 2ml, a nicotine content of less than 20mg/ml, display health warnings and provide manufacturer details on their labels. The Fife Council’s Trading Standards team continue to inspect shops and follow up on complaints relating to the sale of single-use vapes. In 2021/22, officers conducted 142 advisory visits. These visits included inspection of vapes offered for sale. Numerous inspections in Fife have found non-compliant vapes, with some products not being labeled correctly, providing no UK contact details and tank sizes exceeding the legal requirement of 2ml, in some cases 5 times more liquid than the legal limits. Despite the diligent efforts of Trading Standards across the UK tackling the wave of non-compliant vapes being sold by retailers, greater concern is looming over supply chain gaps. Trading Standards also face the challenge of vaping disposal costs which can be considerable. A recent statement issued by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) calls for government support regarding non-compliant products. “We need more resources to help us undertake law enforcement work. There needs to be a broader review of regulations to ensure they keep up with product development and market changes.” Dawn Adamson, Fife Council Trading Standards Manager, said: “As the disposable vape market continues to grow, Trading Standards faces increasing challenges in ensuring compliance. The substantial 241% increase in non-compliant vapes seized by Fife Trading Standards agents in one year highlights highlights the scale of this problem (616 vapes seized in 2021/22 and 2,102 vapes were seized in 2022/23). We remain committed to addressing these challenges and protecting consumers.”

