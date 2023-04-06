H2X up pre-IPO ahead of London Stock Exchange debut





H2X Global, a maker of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, is accelerating its listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in the next 12 months and has tapped two business advisory firms to help make it happen. The London-based Ince Group and Australia-based Barclay Pearce Capital (BPC) have signed a joint mandate to raise pre-IPO capital for H2X Global ahead of LSE listing. Exact details of the amount to be raised were not disclosed, but the announcement represents confirmation that Sydney-headquartered H2X will go public. Although based in Australia, H2X has a global mandate for its light vehicles such as vans and utility vehicles. Buses and trucks are on the horizon, while the company is also building fuel cell generators using the hydrogen technology it has created. Utilities and pickups differ from electric cars in that hydrogen vehicles can fuel up and be back on the road in three minutes – a benefit that H2X says will be appreciated by gas station operators looking to put this type online technology. Registered as a company in 2021, H2X is the culmination of founder and CEO Brendan Norman’s journey into automotive manufacturing – an industry he has worked in since the early 1990s. The company has already seen early success, having raised $10 million in capital to launch the business early in its journey and secured over $50 million in pre-orders from early adopters for its Warrego ute at hydrogen fuel cell. H2X Global is also currently developing several customer delivery programs for its generators and fuel cell vehicles in Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia. Earlier this year, the company announced a new joint venture with the Indian company Advik Hi-Tech to accelerate production of vehicles for worldwide distribution. Called Advik H2X, the joint venture will be based in India and will develop vehicles and components designed by H2X, including hydrogen fuel cell generators, trucks, buses and light commercial vehicles. The fruit of the joint venture is expected to roll off the production line in the second half of 2023. The impetus to manufacture buses and trucks was spurred last year by a agreement signed with one of the main Swedish municipal waste treatment companies Renova. Under the deal, H2X will supply trucks and other light vehicles to the city of Gothenburg in a deal the company says will pave the way for it to develop and produce vehicles for the entire Scandinavian transport industry. Receive our daily business news Sign up for our free email updates. Help us provide you with quality journalism.

