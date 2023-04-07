Shares rise to end shortened trading week





NEW YORK (AP) Stocks rose on Wall Street on Thursday, providing a quiet end to a shortened trading week on concerns about a slowing economy.

The S&P 500 rose 14.64 points, or 0.4%, to 4,105.02. It ended with a 0.1% loss for the week, its first week down in the last four. The US stock market will be closed on Good Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 2.57 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,485.29, while the Nasdaq composite gained 91.09, or 0.8%, to 12,087.96 . A report released Thursday morning showed that fewer American workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, although the number was still higher than expected. The government has changed the way it tracks the numbers, which could lead to fluctuations. Thursday’s data followed a series of weaker-than-expected reports on the economy earlier in the week. This included everything from the number of job openings across the country to the strength of manufacturing and service industries in the United States. The spotlight then turns to the full US government jobs report to be released on Friday. Economists expect it to show employers added 240,000 jobs last month, up from 311,000 in February. The economy has slowed under the weight of much higher interest rates, and the big question is how far they will go. The Fed is trying to pull off the delicate balancing act of raising rates just enough to bring down high inflation, but not enough to cause a recession. It’s difficult because interest rates are a notoriously brutal tool, which only works by slowing down the entire economy and driving down the prices of stocks, bonds and other investments. Ultimately, no one knows what it will take to bring inflation back to the 2% target, but there’s a much higher chance of it causing a recession and even a major recession than most people realize. are currently willing to believe it, said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer of the Independent Advisor Alliance. The stock market remained relatively resilient amid recession-related worries, although analysts expect the next earnings season to post the worst decline since the spring of 2020. That was back when the pandemic was destroying the global economy. Goldman Sachs strategists say they are more likely to lower their 2023 corporate earnings forecast than raise it given the strains in the banking system that erupted last month. The second and third largest US bank failures in history have rattled the sector, and the fear is that it could lead to a decline in lending that would weaken the rest of the economy. This has critics saying the stock market looks overpriced and could be setting itself up for disappointment if more discouraging data arrives. Considering all the risks, high-quality bonds appear to have a better risk-reward trade-off than stocks over the next six to nine months, much like the turtle on the hare, said Jason Draho, head of the asset allocation at UBS Global Wealth Management. , Americas. Of course, sometimes the hare can temporarily advance, he said. There has been more fear in the bond market, where Treasury yields have fallen sharply over the past month on worries about both a weaker economy and struggling banking systems. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 3.29% from 3.31% late Wednesday and from more than 4% last month. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year yield is down to 3.82% from over 5% last month. It tends to track Fed expectations more closely. Traders are divided on whether the weak economy and problems in the banking system will push the Fed to hold rates steady at its next meeting in May, or whether it will raise rates again. It has raised rates at every meeting since March 2022. Beyond that, many traders are betting that the Fed will cut rates later this year to support the economy. The Fed, meanwhile, has been adamant so far in saying it expects no rate cuts this year. Rate cuts can ease economic and financial market conditions, but they could also give inflation some breathing room. Inflation is still higher than the Fed wants, and it said it didn’t want to risk giving up too soon. On Wall Street, Costco fell 2.2% after the warehouse membership retailer said a major measure of its sales fell in March as consumers cut spending on big-ticket items. Levi Strauss fell 16% despite reporting higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for the last quarter. Analysts said some of the sales may have been the result of discounts, indicating reduced profit margins. In overseas markets, equity indices were mixed in Europe and Asia. ___ AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

