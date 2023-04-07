S&P/TSX Composite Index Posts Slight Gain Thursday, US Markets Also Up | national company

TORONTO – Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday with mixed results across sectors, while U.S. markets also posted gains to end the short week of trading.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 37.14 points to 20,196.69.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.57 points to 33,485.29. The S&P 500 index rose 14.64 points to 4,105.02, while the Nasdaq composite rose 91.09 points to 12,087.96.
This week has seen an aggressive rotation from growth stocks to more defensive stocks, said Mike Archibald, vice president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments Inc.
Thursday started with more of the same, he said, but the trend reversed a bit as the day progressed. The Nasdaq, led by some of the big names in tech, outperformed its US peers, gaining 0.76% on a steady rise throughout the day.
It’s been a tough week for many market leaders so far this year, he said.
U.S. jobs data out on Friday is expected to show slower payroll growth, Archibald said, the latest in a string of economic data releases showing the economy is weakening.
I think what we’ve seen this week just in terms of economic data is that things have unfolded… a little faster than many expected, myself included, he said. declared.
Meanwhile, Canadian jobs data released Thursday was still strong, but the Bank of Canada is expected to continue its rate pause when it announces its decision next week, Archibald said.
Next week will also be marked by new inflation data from the United States alongside a handful of other key economic figures, he said, while Friday will mark the start of the second quarter results in the United States. United States, starting with some large-cap financial companies.
The macro has really taken over here with the banking crisis, and obviously with weak economic data, but I think earnings are going to continue to be very, very strong, Archibald said.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.19 cents US against 74.31 cents US on Wednesday.
The May crude contract was up 9 cents at US$80.70 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 14 cents at US$2.01 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$9.20 at US$2,026.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up three cents at US$4.02 per pound.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published in April 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)