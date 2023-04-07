



The PCCP Orientation Project and Components Draft guidelines follow Food and Drug Omnibus Reform Act of 2022 (FDORA)5passed by Congress as part of the Omnibus Bill of 2022, amending the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) to provide the FDA with “express authority to approve or authorize PCCPs for devices requiring pre-market approval or notification”.6 The FDA explained that the draft guidance is “informed by the considerable experience the FDA has gained in regulating AI/ML compatible devices.”7 and that it builds on the proposed approach outlined in the 2019 discussion paper and 2021 action plan.8 The PCCP focuses on device changes that would otherwise require FDA review (e.g., supplemental premarket approval (PMA), 510(k) premarket notification, or de novo submission), and therefore , minor changes are not meant to be covered.9 Sponsors can use the PCCP as part of a marketing submission to proactively plan and specify future FDA changes. The FDA will then review proposed future changes and the method of implementation. If the FDA agrees with the plan as part of the marketing authorization, these changes can be made (if they comply with the PCCP) without the need to seek pre-market approval or FDA review.ten A PCCP “should include a detailed description of the changes, a change protocol and an impact assessment” (see sections VI to VIII of the draft guidance). Below are some highlights of each component mentioned above. Description of Changes – must describe and justify the planned changes and describe the device characteristics and performance changes that would result from the implementation of these changes.11 The FDA recommends including a limited number of specific changes that can be verified and validated, and each proposed change should indicate whether it will be implemented automatically (i.e., by software) or manually (i.e., say if it requires human intervention).12 Change Protocol – must describe “the verification and validation activities (including predefined acceptance criteria) that will support these changes” and must comply with Quality System (QS) regulations under 21 CFR Part 820.13 This includes device design controls and production and process control requirements (see 21 CFR 820.30 and 820.70) and the need to document relevant modifications and approvals (see 21 CFR 820.181).14 Impact Assessment – ​​using an existing manufacturer’s quality system as a framework, should document the benefits and risks that the changes would introduce and any mitigation measures.15 The documentation must 1) include a comparison of the version of the device with each modification with the version of the device without any modification; 2) discuss the benefits and risks of each modification, including the risk of social harm; 3) “discuss how the proposed activities in the modification protocol continue to reasonably ensure the safety and effectiveness of the device”; and also discuss “4) how the implementation of one change affects the implementation of another, and 5) the collective impact of implementing all changes.16 Additional Considerations The FDA encourages early engagement by using the Q submission process to obtain Agency comments on a proposed PCCP, particularly when the ML-DSF is a combination product or “high-risk, life-sustaining device.” life-sustaining or implantable”.17 Another consideration is specifically for developers of products with a predicate device. The law and guidelines essentially state that when making a substantial equivalence determination using a predicate device authorized with a PCCP, the comparison must use the version of the predicate device authorized or approved prior to changes made under the PCCP.18 Not surprisingly, the draft guidelines state that the FDA’s review division will determine “the evidence and information needed to support proposed changes in a marketing application.”19 Appendix A of the Guide20 includes sample change protocol component elements for ML-DSFs, and Appendix B of the guide21 includes examples that “illustrate different ML-DSF scenarios in which a PCCP could be used”. Take away key Overall, this approach has the potential to save companies time and reduce uncertainty around the need for FDA clearance and support required before making changes to devices with AI. /ML. Nevertheless, there are many requirements outlined in the current draft that developers should fulfill. These draft guidelines will need to be finalized and may change based on feedback received. 1See FDA Draft Guidance, “Marketing Submission Recommendations for a Predetermined Change Control Plan for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-Enabled Device Software Function” (April 2023) (available at See FDA Draft Guidance, “Marketing Submission Recommendations for a Predetermined Change Control Plan for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-Enabled Device Software Function” (April 2023) (available at https://www.fda.gov/media/166704/download ) (PCCP Guidelines). 3ID. 4See PCCP guidelines at 2. 5See Food and Drug Omnibus Reform Act of 2022, Title III of Division FF of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, Pub. L. no. 117-328 (Dec. 29, 2022). 6See PCCP guidelines at 5. 7See FDA announcement. 8See FDA, “Proposed Regulatory Framework for Modifications to Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-Based Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) — Discussion Paper and Request for Feedback” (April 2019) (available at See FDA, “Proposed Regulatory Framework for Modifications to Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-Based Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) — Discussion Paper and Request for Feedback” (April 2019) (available at https://www.fda.gov/media/122535/download ); FDA, “Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-Based Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Action Plan” (January 2021) (available at https://www.fda.gov/media/145022/download ). 9See FDA PCCP guideline at 6. tenID. 11See CNCP Guidelines at 11, 16. 12ID. 13See id. at 11, 18. 14Identifier. at 18 years old. 15See id. at 24-25. 16Identifier. 17See id. at 7 O’clock. 18Identifier. 19Identifier. at 8. 20See id. at 26-32. 21See id. at 33-39.

