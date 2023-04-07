Are stock markets open on Good Friday today?

Good Friday is a public holiday and most financial markets around the world are closed today. A so-called holiday is a non-weekend day when there is no trading on exchanges. Markets are closed on weekends.

Financial markets in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, the Philippines and Singapore are closed on Friday. The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, bond markets are also closed for the day.

Meanwhile, the Japanese market opened higher and Chinese stocks were flat in early trading.

Tokyo stocks open higher

Shares in Tokyo opened higher on Friday after New York high-tech stocks rose overnight as investors remained focused on U.S. jobs data to be released later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.34%, or 94.04 points, to 27,566.67 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.35%, or 6.84 points, at 1,968.12.

Shanghai shares remain unchanged

Mainland Chinese stocks barely moved at the open on Friday as trading was dampened by public holidays across much of the region.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.15 points to 3,312.48, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second-largest stock exchange fell 0.23 points to 2,138.81.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.

US stock market closed today

The US stock market, including the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is closed on Good Friday.

ESB NSE will remain closed today

Due to Good Friday, trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed on April 7, 2023, i.e. today. This means that there will be no trading activity in the Indian stock market today. In accordance with the list of trading holidays in April 2023, trading on BSE and NSE will remain closed for the entire Friday session, i.e. April 7, 2023.

On Friday, a holiday, the Labor Department is due to release its March jobs report, and market participants will have the weekend to digest the data before Monday’s opening bell.

Conclusion of world markets

European equities moved in the opposite direction, as gains in real estate and travel stocks, as well as strong industrial production data from Germany helped offset worries about an economic slowdown in the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.51% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world gained 0.19%.

Crude prices stabilized higher and posted a weekly gain on the back of OPEC+ production cuts and lower U.S. oil inventories.

U.S. crude edged up 0.11% to settle at $80.70 a barrel, and Brent settled at $85.12 a barrel, up 0.15% on the day.

Gold fell, extending its loss as the stock market reversed, but the safe haven metal was on course for a weekly gain as nervousness about the recession mounts.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $2,009.09 an ounce.

