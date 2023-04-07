Delivery robot company Clevon leaves the Stock Exchange six months after going public | News





Kaarel Ots, head of the Tallinn Stock Exchange, more precisely Nasdaq Tallinn AS, told AK that he was surprised by Clevon’s decision to exit the market so early. “I understood that they needed more funds. They didn’t really try to raise them through the stock exchange [though]”Ots said. Clevon’s position is simple: they want to take the company off the stock market. To do this, they must obtain 90% of the shares. //—/ Before the IPO started, they owned about 88%. So if they get their hands on another 2%, they will have the option of taking back what’s left, less than 10%, for fair compensation,” he continued. Clevon founder Arno Ktt (pictured) told AK that when the company went public a year ago, the situation in financial markets was completely different than today, as the bailout of society is paramount. “[Nasdaq] First North [alternative market] has a limit, that five million cannot be collected, but it is now clear that we need much more for next year than five million. We are currently looking for 20 million in fact. Today, strategic investors expect us not to be a publicly traded company, and of course this whole investment climate is very difficult right now,” he said. Clevon sees the United States, where driverless vehicle legislation is uniform and better developed, as its main market. In contrast, EU law is fragmented, with each country having its own set of regulations, Clevon says. For this reason, major investors are also sought, mainly in the United States, but the bottom line cannot be met through the Tallinn Stock Exchange. Ktt added that Clevon could return to the stock exchange, either in Tallinn or elsewhere, in five to seven years. Based in Viljandi, Clevon started life as Cleveron, making parcel vending machines, and was split into two business lines a year ago, hence the name change, while the unmanned vehicle aspect was launched on First North. Minority shareholders are angered by the decision, however, AK reported, citing an investment forum run by Estonian bank LHV, as nearly half the value of the company’s shares ended up being wiped out last week. Sander Pikel, head of brokerage operations at LHV, told AK that many small shareholders had hoped to be part of a potential success story, when that outcome is now under threat. Clevon, for its part, is setting up a trading platform, Clevon Investors, for its small shareholders; the latter are expected to exchange their shares for Clevon Investors shares by the end of this month. Another option is to sell their shares, although as noted that would be at a significantly lower price than they could have gotten even a week ago. Despite the problem of European regulations, at the end of last year, Clevon began trials of unmanned delivery vehicles on the streets of the small Belgian town of Londerzeel, and also signed a two-month pilot agreement with the Tallinn City Government, serving the Old Town. — Follow the news of the ERR on Facebook And Twitter and never miss an update!

