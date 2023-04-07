The Barton School is accepting nominations for the Business Hall of Fame





Wichita is ready to honor a new class of business success stories. The W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State University launches its Business Hall of Fame to recognize, honor and celebrate industry leaders and business leaders who have gone above and beyond to make a meaningful impact on their communities and the advancement of the Barton School. Nominations for the inaugural event are being accepted until Friday, April 14. The Barton School has both shaped and been shaped by many illustrious people, said Dr. Larisa Genin, Dean of the Barton School. This recognition is how Barton Schools celebrate their successes and recognize their impact. And I know that each inductee will serve as an inspiration to us all. The first class of Business Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at an event on February 17, 2024 at Mark Arts in Wichita, Kansas. Nominations for 2023 Business Hall of Fame inductees are now open. If you know of anyone or a group of individuals who have contributed to the lasting impact of the Barton School, please submit your application to bartonbeyond@wichita.edu by April 14. Your nomination should include the name, title, company affiliation, a brief rationale for nomination, and the nominator’s name and contact information. About Wichita State University Wichita State University is the only urban public research university in Kansas, with nearly 22,000 students between its main campus and WSU Tech, including students from every state in the United States and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are known for being student-centered and innovation-driven. Located in the state’s largest city with one of the highest concentrations of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) jobs in the United States, Wichita State University offers unique and innovative pathways to learning applied, applied research and career opportunities. for all our students. The Innovation Campus, which is a physical extension of Wichita State University’s main campus, is one of the largest and fastest growing research/innovation parks in the nation, spanning more than 120 acres and is home to a number of global companies and organizations. For more information, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/wichitastate and Facebook on www.facebook.com/wichita.state. About the W. Frank Barton School of Business Located in the business center of Kansas and with strong ties to the business community, the W. Frank Barton School of Business offers many opportunities for applied learning. With both in-person and online options, the Barton School’s undergraduate and graduate programs are designed to transform the lives of its students. It also holds dual AACSB accreditation for business and accounting, which places it in the top 1% of business schools worldwide. The Barton School was established in 1926 as the College of Business Administration and Industry and boasts thousands of graduates around the world.

