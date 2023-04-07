March jobs report shows US economy added 236,000 jobs



U.S. employers added just 236,000 jobs in March, falling short of expectations and indicating the labor market is cooling amid the Federal Reserve’s one-year rate hike campaign to rein in the inflation.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, according to the March Jobs report report released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Economists had expected a net gain of 239,000 jobs for the month and an unemployment rate of 3.6%, according to Refinitiv. This is the first employment report in 12 months below expectations.

Although the US labor market has continued to roll despite other sectors of the economy slowing under the weight of interest rate hikes, it is showing signs of slowing.

The labor market in March came in like a lion with a banking crisis and more layoffs, and is coming off like a lamb with a strong jobs report, Daniel Zhao, chief economist at Glassdoors, said in a communicated. The labor market is still strong, but it is slowly coming back down to earth.

Over the past 12 months, the labor market has recorded a net gain of more than 4.1 million jobs, an average of 345,417 jobs gained per month, which has helped bring the unemployment rate down to low levels for decades.

The March total is a notable reduction from the 326,000 jobs created in February and revised up in February and the January monster job count originally 517,000 but then revised down to 472,000 .

The 236,000 jobs added in March is the smallest monthly gain since a decline in December 2020. Excluding the losses seen in the first year of the pandemic, it is the smallest monthly job gain since December 2019 .

However, the labor market remains above pre-pandemic norms: between 2010 and 2019, the economy created an average of 183,000 jobs per month.

President Joe Biden called the March jobs report a good jobs report for American workers, in a statement released Friday morning.

Industries such as leisure and hospitality, healthcare and government continued to lead the way in job creation. Industries reporting monthly losses included retail trade, temporary help, manufacturing, construction and information services.

Industries that were facing severe labor shortages, especially hospitality, are making real headway in getting back the labor they needed, said Jim McCoy, senior vice president of ManpowerGroup. , to CNN. We saw some moderation in a few other sectors like government, like health care, and then pretty much stability in most other sectors. You have a few retail drops that have dropped 15,000, but in the grand scheme of things I wouldn’t consider that to be an alarming drop at all; it’s just a normal swing in a one month course.

Leisure and hospitality employment has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. Through March, the industry had about 368,000 jobs, nearly 2.2%, lower than February 2020 employment levels, according to an analysis of BLS data.

Labor market data released earlier in the week resulted in a more subdued jobs report.

Job postings fell to 9.93 million (the first total below 10 million in nearly 10 years); ADP’s private-sector job gains came in at 145,000 for March, landing below expectations of 200,000; the Challenger report showed an increase in job cuts with 89,703 layoffs announced in March, a 15% gain from February; and continuing jobless claims reached 1.823 million, a level not seen since December 2021.

For many months, weekly jobless claims data continued to paint a picture of an incredibly tight labor market that showed little impact from building waves of mass layoff announcements at tech companies. and beyond.

However, Thursday outing from the Ministry of Labor included a series of significant seasonal revisions and adjustments to better reflect labor market dynamics since the pandemic.

The newly revised data shows a clear upward trajectory in initial claims since early February, with the four-week moving average rising from 200,000 to 240,000, noted Dante DeAntonio, director of Moodys Analytics.

The new revised trajectory of [jobless] the demands align more closely with an increase in job cut announcements in recent months and also slowing payroll growth, he said in a note. [Unemployment insurance] claims data will continue to provide an early signal as to whether the labor market is likely to cool further in the months ahead.

Some leading indicators in the March jobs report moved in a direction that would point to further cooling ahead: the average workweek fell slightly to 34.4 hours from 34.5 hours, indicating that employers could start cutting hours; temporary employment has declined; and construction lost jobs for the first time since January 2022.

I wouldn’t necessarily call this a wake-up call just yet, but these are the sectors [and indicators] you’re going to want to continue to watch very closely, ManpowerGroups McCoy said, noting that a month doesn’t make a trend and household finances remain strong.

Still, the job market continues to show resilience, said Amy Glaser, senior vice president of Adecco Group, a human resources and recruiting firm.

In reality, it’s more of a rebalancing from the white-hot post-pandemic market, she said. We heard a lot about layoffs, but there were still so many unfilled jobs in the tech sector that many people who have been displaced or lost their jobs in the past few months are finding new opportunities very quickly.

In March, the median duration of unemployment was 8.1 weeks, down from 8.3 weeks in February, according to BLS data.

The Fed wants to see more slack in the labor market: As the economy recovers from the pandemic, demand for workers has far exceeded supply, which has contributed to rising wages and inflationary pressures.

A weaker-than-expected workforce and participation rates that have been slow to match projections or reach pre-pandemic levels have contributed to this tightening.

Over the past two and a half years, much ink has been spilled over the question of why there is a shortage of workers, with recent search to focus on Deaths from Covid-19, reduced immigration, aging population and Covid for a long time as main culprits.

Workers are now returning to the labor market.

In February, the participation rate of workers aged 25 to 54 reached 83.2%, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. And last month, the overall labor force participation rate continued its upward march, rising to 62.6% and matching a pandemic-era high. But that’s still below the February 2020 rate of 63.3%.

Although the participation rate increased, the unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage point to 3.5%. This is largely attributable to the strength of employment, according to Eugenio Aleman, chief economist at Raymond James.

The average hourly wage rose 0.3% from the previous month, up slightly from the 0.2% observed in February. On a yearly basis, earnings increases moderated to 4.2% from 4.6% the previous month.

The labor market continues to remain resilient and is a pillar of strength, Glassdoors Zhao said. The Fed is seeking labor market equilibrium, and today’s report is a step in the right direction.

This is the last jobs report from the BLS to be released ahead of the next central bank policy meeting on May 2-3 (the April jobs report falls on May 5).

On Friday, markets still widely expect the Fed to hike rates an additional quarter point, according to the FedWatch CME Tool.

CNN's Nikki Carvajal contributed to this report.