3 Ways Companies Get Their Customer Experience Wrong

The pandemic has changed the world and customer expectations, and the most successful companies recognize that their customer experience must change in turn. But many leaders are rolling out the same digital customer experience (CX) strategies they used in 2019, risking customer defection and dissatisfaction at a time when they can least afford it. This article discusses three common customer experience missteps and strategies to address them before your competitors seize the opportunity. By engaging cross-functional teams in CX discussions and understanding customer values, leaders can ensure their brand remains relevant for years to come.

Most companies profess to have a customer-centric philosophy. And many have created their own customer experience (CX) function to increase customer retention, brand reputation and recurring revenue. But many companies’ CX strategies are no longer in sync with post-pandemic customer realities.

As a strategic marketing consultant and executive coach over the past three decades, I have seen in my daily work and private CMO cohorts that many leaders are rolling out the same digital CX strategies they used in 2019, risking customer defection and dissatisfaction at a time when they can least afford it.

Here are the common CX mistakes I see and the strategies to fix them before your competitors seize the opportunity.

1) Prioritize cost management over strategic investment

In times of uncertainty, it’s tempting for companies to obsess over improving the balance sheet. In fact, most of my coaching clients strive to replicate Google’s ambition to become 20% more efficient. But this leaves companies vulnerable to competitors who are also focused on increasing customer value to improve the bottom line.

For example, one of my clients, a profitable publicly traded company, recently experienced a decline in its stock price for six months. The CFO immediately froze all new marketing initiatives and instructed each leadership team leader to find at least $1 million in expenses to cut.

For the CMO, this represented a missed opportunity to invest in identifying new customer segments, strengthening their retention strategies, and experimenting with new CX programs. The CMO brings a rich set of experiences from previous roles such as strategic account planning, client advisory programs, and thought leadership strategies that build the brand. Investing in just one of these areas would have paid off by triggering long-term growth at a time when their major competitors were downsizing. But his company’s singular focus on cutting expenses has made it difficult to pursue such growth opportunities. It looked like a short-sighted strategy that made the company wise and crazy.

2) Rely on old segmentation strategies

CX managers have been trained to define addressable customer segments (such as psychographics and demographics) and to create sophisticated customer journey maps (which are used to define common customer challenges and buying habits). Yet they’re typically unaware of one of the biggest shifts since the pandemic: Customers want to understand a company’s stance on diversity, equity and inclusion, climate change, and other social issues.





KPMG’s 2022 CEO survey found that 69% of executives surveyed noted higher levels of pressure from stakeholders to improve ESG (environmental, social and governance) reporting an 11% increase in transparency in just one year. It is unlikely to be a fad. These topics have risen to the top of customer priority lists. They reflect a person’s values. But you rarely find them on modern customer journey maps.

After reviewing several course maps, I found that most only included superficial data, such as demographics, job functions, hobbies, and common pain points. Very few describe the values ​​behind Why shoppers chose a certain software tool, snack brand, or vacation getaway.

3) Treat employee experience (EX) and customer experience (CX) as separate silos

You will hear some leaders say that the customer is always right. Yet this strict policy can also lead to costly attrition of top employees, too many priorities, and team burnout.

Salesforce recently partnered with Stanford and Columbia universities on research which showed that only one in three companies have designed a seamless integration between their customer experience and employee experience initiatives. And when they’re not aligned, the research team suggests companies can lose up to 50% of their revenue.

Overcome these CX challenges

To meet these modern CX challenges, here’s what I recommend:

1) Hold discussions with the CFO about creating value, not just cutting expenses.

Many CX managers downplay their value, focusing on activities rather than results. One executive recently bragged about having juggled ten different buyers, a feat nearly impossible with his lean CX team.

When faced with cost-cutting conversations, consider these reframing strategies:

Show how CX investments drive incremental revenue, increase share of voice, accelerate current revenue streams, or increase lifetime customer value. Stop using terms like program delivery and support. These position your initiatives as transactional and non-essential.

Make sure your CX metrics align with your organization’s strategic goals, especially those the CFO reports to the street, such as revenue growth and operating margins. CFOs rarely care about vanity metrics, such as number of subscribers. Neither should you.

Invite a colleague from financial planning and analysis (FP&A) to project planning and status meetings. They will feel more like collaborators than adversaries, increasing the chances that your strategic investments in customer experience will be seriously considered in the next planning cycle.

2) Integrate customer values ​​research into traditional segmentation exercises.

According to ValueGraphics CEO David Allison, CX strategies built exclusively around demographics miss the mark. He and his team reviewed 750,000 surveys in 152 languages ​​about public values, wants, needs and expectations. They were stunned to find that people in any demographic cohort are, on average, only 10% similar. (Full interview here.)

Want to know what interests your ideal audience? You can either research values, schedule one-on-one conversations, or both. If you’re facing a time or budget crunch, these questions will help you get started:

Why you [go to work, attend concerts, buy new clothes, etc.]? Tailor the question to where your audience would know your brand.

You have just won the lottery. Why would you give away half of your earnings?

You write a letter to your younger self from 10 years ago. What would you say, and why?

3) Align EX and CX goals and incentives.

In a 2019 HBR article, Andrew Chamberlain and Daniel Zhao cited myriad correlations between high employee engagement and higher scores on the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). Apple, Trader Joes, Costco, and Johnson & Johnson consistently top the list of best places to work. Here’s something else they share: impressive ACSI scores.

Taking inspiration from these brand behemoths, where can you improve collaborations between the EX and CX teams? How can you align incentives between these teams? Where can you streamline technology platforms for both groups? How can EX and CX metrics earn their rightful place alongside operational and financial reporting at the board level?

Plus, make sure your employees have a say in how you design customer-focused programs. In the Experience Advantage Study, Salesforce reported that employees who feel trustworthy and feel they can take risks in their role are 1.5 times more likely to rate themselves as top customer experience advocates. One of my global clients runs a monthly employee recognition program for team members who best embody company values. In 2022, they celebrated 32% revenue growth and a twenty point improvement in employee engagement score.

The pandemic has changed the world and customer expectations, and the most successful companies recognize that their customer experience must change in turn. By engaging cross-functional teams in CX discussions and understanding customer values, leaders can ensure their brand remains relevant for years to come.