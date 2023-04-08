Why India Needs a Separate Stock Exchange and Regulatory Framework for NGO IPOs





A scholarship strictly for social purposes. Initial Public Offerings (IPO) by Indian NGOs. Returns measured in kindness, not cold hard cash. Even though all of this reads a bit la-la, the managers of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and ESB are finalizing the trading platforms on these lines with trials in progress. This is serious business. A social stock exchange (SSE) is essentially a one-stop fundraising platform for social enterprises. A social enterprise can be either a for-profit enterprise (EPF) or a non-profit organization (NPO). To qualify on SSE, the business must be able to demonstrate that social intent and impact are its primary goals, demonstrated by its focus on qualifying social goals. Depending on the type of transmitter, one has distinctly different products that one can choose to float. For an NPO, the flagship product that an SSE would offer for listing is a Zero Coupon Zero Principal Bond (ZCZP), which will provide interest-free income to investors, and the entire investment will be amortized once the full assigned project. But it will have to generate the desired social impact return that it aims to achieve. NPOs can also consider social venture capital funds, development impact bond structure, and custom mutual fund programs. For an FPE, its shares can be listed, like ordinary shares. Or seek to launch an issue modeled after an alternative investment fund (AIF) or a social venture capital fund (SVF). Only, in an SSE, it will be necessary to publicly disclose the social impact reporting. NSE has already uploaded product details to its website, where it reserves opportunities for both FPEs and NPOs. For FPEs, the exchange offers to list its capital shares on the main consulting, SME or innovation growth platforms as well as on the debt exchange platform. For NPOs, the exchange offers both a public issue mode and a private placement mode for zero-coupon floating bonds. Also, the minimum issue size is set at 1 crore, while the minimum demand size for an investor would be 1 lakh. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued 16 Social Auditing Standards (SAS), which correspond to the 16 areas specified by Sebi. Interestingly, the domain is aligned with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and categories listed in the Companies Act 2013. If the exchange achieves most of its stated goals, it could be a transformational change in the way corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending is implemented in India. Companies will have a minimum subscription amount of 1 crore in this category. So if you are a CSR manager, looking for credible projects that meet your mandate to fill your revenue gap, SSE could offer you multiple opportunities with far fewer resources, to maximize the potential to be a good corporate citizen. There are 1, 43,946 NGOs registered on NITI Aayog Darpan NGO Portal. NGOs, or NPOs, play an important role in supporting the government(s) as a partner in nation building. They take various forms, depending on the nature of the operations and their size – trusts, corporations, syndicates, cooperative societies, Section 8 societies, etc. All the laws of the country are applicable to them. But policy circles recognize that the activities of NGOs, especially the way they raise and deploy funds, need more targeted regulation. A 2022 Document Sebi on SSE mentions that there are sufficient checks and balances – for example, religious and political organizations cannot be listed. But annual foreign funding to NGOs is also said to have increased to 22,085 crore according to the latest count. This, after the passage of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill in 2020. A stock exchange solely for social purposes with a separate regulatory framework for IPOs by Indian NGOs is clearly the push towards the establishment of a growth-oriented national regulatory ecosystem. Lal is Co-Founder, Endurant Advisors, and Belliappa is Founder-Director, BlueSky Sustainable Business

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/opinion/et-commentary/why-india-needs-a-separate-stock-exchange-and-regulatory-framework-for-ipos-by-ngos/articleshow/99325308.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related