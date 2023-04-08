How markets fared in India in 2022-23





The first two parts of this three-part data series examined the state of consumption and investment in India in 2022-23. The final part summarizes capital, commodity and currency market activity for the Indian economy in four graphs. The Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. (Photo Bloomberg) A volatile year for equity markets In nominal terms, 2022-23 has been a decent year for the BSE Sensex, with the index closing 422.9 points higher on March 31, 2023 from a year ago. In percentage terms, the Sensex rose just 0.7% in 2022-23, the worst performance in the last three years. Admittedly, the stock market experienced a lot of volatility throughout the year. It performed poorly in the first half of the 2022-23 financial year, gained momentum in the second half and suffered badly after the publication of the Hindenburg report on Adani Group of Companies on February 1. BSE Sensex lost 745.9 points in February. . However, the market rallied in March to close higher than last year’s value. Admittedly, 2022-23 has removed some of the exuberance typical of Indian stock markets in recent years. The multiple PE it measures the ratio between the share price and the earnings per share of BSE Sensex fell from 25.77 on March 31, 2022 to 22.4 on March 31, 2023. The fall is much sharper if the we compare the average over the whole financial year (22.9 in 2022-23 against 29.5 in 2021-22). The value of the PE 2022-23 multiple is also the lowest in the last four years. See Chart 1: BSE Sensex India is in the middle of the pack among the world’s top ten stock markets A cross-comparison of BSE Sensex with 10 major global indices (in 10 countries) shows that the performance of the Indian stock market has not been the worst of all. Asian economies such as Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore saw a steeper drop in their stock metrics over the past fiscal year, while BSE Sensexs performance was on par with Shanghais SSE and Japans Nikkei 225. Overall , she recorded the fifth best performance in the world. See Figure 2: Growth of major global equity indices in 2022-23 2022-23 promised gradual relief in energy prices The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 led to a sharp increase in international commodity prices. Data from the Ministry of Petroleum shows that the price of crude oil from Indian baskets jumped to $116 per barrel in June 2022 from $94 per barrel in February 2022. The following months saw a cooling in oil prices and it s ended at $78.3 a barrel on March 31. , 2023. This gradual moderation has raised hopes that energy prices will be benign in 2023-24 which will conclude with the 2024 general elections. However, the surprise decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ( OPEC) to cut oil production (by about 1.16 million barrels per day) led to a sharp rise in crude oil prices in April and most analysts revised their oil prices higher. price forecasts. See Chart 3: Indian Crude Oil Basket Price The Indian rupee was the worst performer in emerging Asian markets The Indian rupee ended the last trading day of this year, March 31, as the worst performing currency in Asia. The Indian rupee fell 8.4% against the US dollar over the past fiscal year, followed by the Chinese yuan (8.3%), Korean won (7.9%) and Taiwanese dollar (7.1%). ). Only the Singaporean dollar appreciated by 1.7% against the dollar over the same period. Other emerging market currencies such as the Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah, Philippine peso, Thai baht and Hong Kong dollar depreciated by 5% or less. Admittedly, the depreciation of Asian currencies is more the result of an appreciation in the value of the dollar due to the rise in interest rates in the United States than a reflection of the economic fundamentals of each country. The rupee could have lost more value without the intervention of the RBI in the foreign exchange markets. India’s foreign exchange reserves Interventions in the RBI’s foreign exchange market decreased by $30 billion in 2022-23 (until March 24). See Graph 4: Depreciation of the rupee against Asian currencies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/indian-stock-markets-volatile-bse-sensex-worst-performer-in-three-years-with-0-7-gain-in-2022-23-crude-oil-prices-moderate-but-opec-decision-likely-to-raise-prices-indian-rupee-worst-performing-currency-in-asia-101680861898743.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related