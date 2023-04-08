Is the US stock market open on Good Friday?





The Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will be closed on April 7 for Good Friday, according to the US stock market’s list of holidays. This means that the market will close on April 6 and not reopen until the following Monday, April 10. Although not a federal holiday, markets are closed for trading on Good Friday, which always precedes Easter Sunday. The US bond market, as well as currency and commodity markets, will be closed on Good Friday. The bond market closes early Thursday, April 6 at 2 p.m. (Eastern Time) in honor of Good Thursday, in addition to being closed Friday, April 7 in commemoration of Good Friday. Also Read: How the Central Banks of India, Australia, New Zealand and the United States Manage Interest Rates The majority of commercial banks, post offices and government institutions should be open on Good Friday, as it is not a public holiday in the United States. However, some commercial banks may have changed their opening hours. Ten US stock market holidays and two half-day holidays will be observed by the Nasdaq in 2023. After not having a holiday in March, the US market suddenly gets a three-day long weekend. Memorial Day, May 29, will see the US stock market closed. Also Read: US Federal Reserve to Launch FedNow Service From July The March jobs report will be released on Friday morning despite the stock market being closed on Good Friday. Investors are eagerly awaiting the report as attempts by the Federal Reserve to reduce inflation have been hampered by the strength of the job market. Investors and traders can use a list of market holidays to find out if the market is open, closed, or will open tomorrow. NYSE and Nasdaq trading hours may be used to determine US stock market hours. Normal trading hours for the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.

