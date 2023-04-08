Stock market “Stuck in the middle with you” (and sentiment results)

Matthew Colombo stockcharts.com

As you can see in the chart above, there has been no gain for the S&P 500 for 12 months, and there has been no gain for the S&P 500 for 24 months. It is unchanged! As the old saying goes, markets can correct in price or time. In this case, he worked on his post-covid surplus run for two years, while profits continued to grow:

set of facts

In those two years of “hurry up and wait”, the lyrics of Stealers Wheel described the landscape perfectly:

Clowns to my left Wildcards on the right Here I’m stuck in the middle with you

From the Cassandras (Clowns) who continually warned that the sky was falling, to the Pollyannas (Jokers) who insisted every day be up, at the end of the day NOTHING HAPPENED

The good news is that resolution is near. According to Bloomberg’s Jonathan Levin:

Bloomberg

I’m with wildcards and think it resolves better. While the Cassandras (Clowns) always seem more sophisticated, the Pollyannas (Jokers) end up with all the money over time as market trends rise 70% of the time. If roulette had 70% black slots and 30% red slots on the roulette wheel, and there was no penalty for sitting there all night, where would you place your bets?

Tuesday night, I joined Phil Yin on CGTN America to discuss jobs, inflation, stock market outlook, earnings and banking.

As you can see from my show notes below, what I planned to cover and what we actually covered are two different things! You can benefit from both versions:

Market overview: positioning and sentiment

Bank of America Global Fund Manager Survey

At levels seen at/near market lows:

Investors are more bearish than: Pandemic Low (2020), Euro Debt Crisis Lows (2011) and GFC lows (2009). Recession fears peaked as they did after March 2009 and April 2020 (after market lows). Cash allocations are declining but remain high – similar to levels after previous lows. The managers continue to be overweight bonds/cash and underweight US equities and technology.

Markets don’t lead when managers are overweight bonds and cash. They are in the lead when everyone is overweight leveraged stocks and there are no marginal buyers left. We are far from this level.

fed 0-1 additional hike means moderate rates.

What works when tightening cycles end (rate moderation) and growth is below trend? FPI and Health.

2 major “disgraced” picks (our specialty). Need a strong stomach and a holding period of 12-24 months. Shop when there’s blood in the streets:

VNO (starting position) initiated in March. 12-24 months + maintenance (can be double +).

From pre-pandemic levels (2019):

-Rental income down 4.9%

– Book value per share DOWN 16.45%

-FFO (Funds From Operations) per share down 9.74%

-Occupancy rates at their New York properties 90.4% vs. 91.3% (down 0.9%)

-Falling stock prices 75%

Value line

-These divergences between price and fundamentals are where big gains are made over time. As Ben Graham said, “Mr. Market is a manic-depressive.” Enjoy the emotions rather than being to the effect.

– Dividend already reduced in January (43% compared to 2019 levels). Yield always above 10%. Plenty of room to cut again if needed, but unlikely.

-Trading at 40% discount to book.

-If they didn’t take Steve Roth out on a stretcher during the GFH in 2008-2009 (trading at the same level today), it won’t happen now. It is one of the best operators in the sector.

-Similar to the MALL crisis a few years ago. Properties “B” and “C” have been removed. The “A” properties (SPG) held up well.

-Vornado is Park Ave, Madison Ave, 5th Ave, 6th Ave, 7th Ave, Central Park South, Times Square, Penn Station, Lexington. Simply put, they own the best properties in the best city in the world. If you think demand is dead for it, there’s a lot more to worry about than Steve Roth.

Health care: Basket of Biotechnology (XBI). Energized at or near the end of the tightening cycle. XBI Hit bottom in May, traded sideways for months. A recent retest/recoil will hold.

We believe the movement is just beginning and should be strong over the next 1-2 years (in a slower GDP growth environment). Similar situation in 2015-2018 (collapse of 50% due to the tightening cycle, up about 135% in the next 2 years).

-Besides low historical valuations – whether you look at price/sales, price/pound, price/operating cash flow, forward P/E, percentage trading at a discount to cash, etc., the main catalysts are drugs and transactions. Pfizer buying SGEN for $43 billion was just the tip of the iceberg.

BofA’s quantitative study of where biotech stocks are trading as a group (relative to their historical average multiple) implies that the sector should appreciate:

> 25% – to return to the average price to book several

> 155% – to return to the average price/operating cash flow multiple.

> 110% – to return to the average forward PER multiple.

Big Pharma has record cash and patent cliffs. Will have to buy innovation and growth. The cash balance of the Russell 3000 healthcare companies exceeds $500 billion. This represents an increase of approximately 400% over the past 20 years.

Drug approvals are coming fast and furiously since the focus shifted from COVID (2020-2022) to normal innovation (Alzheimer’s, cancer, etc.).

Another “uninvestable” stock

Bloomberg

Over the weekend, Bloomberg quoted an RBC analyst who called 3M (MMM) “uninvestable. “It’s a company we started talking about over the last couple of weeks on our podcast. They’ve been building up capital at over 20% a year for over a decade. It’s going down based on the risk of litigation for PFAS (“forever chemicals”) and combat earplugs. Reasonable analysts reserve ~$18 billion (over many years) for total exposure:

the morning star

Source: Morning Star

US Department of Defense records for more than 175,000 plaintiffs in the Combat Arms earplug lawsuits showed that most of them had normal hearing.

The Australian government maintains that there is little or no evidence that exposure to PFAS significantly harms human health.

Unreasonable analysts see liabilities as high as $100 billion. Given what we saw today with JNJ settling their talcum powder lawsuit for ~$8.9 billion (despite claims that it directly caused cancer), I’d take the SUB on the total exposure.

Assuming an unrealistic LOSS in lawsuits totaling $30 billion paid out over 10-30 years, this would not materially affect the intrinsic value of the business at these levels. They could simply cut the dividend (which costs about $3.3 billion a year) and pay the liabilities over 1-3 decades – while still growing capital (intrinsic value) above 20% a year at the end of the day. ‘coming.

Tikr.com

Always remember:

izquotes.com

Now let’s move on to the shorter-term view of the general market:

In this week’s AAII sentiment survey result, the percent bull jumped to 33.3% from 22.5% the previous week. The bearish percentage fell to 35% from 45.6%. Retail scare melts

AAAI.com stockcharts.com

CNN’s “Fear and Greed” went from 40 last week to 53 this week. The sentiment is neutral.

CNN CNN

And finally, the NAAIM (National Association of Active Investment Managers Index) rose to 65.15% this week from 53.21% equity exposure last week.

stockcharts.com

*An opinion, not advice. See “conditions” on hedgefundtips.com.