Qatar Stock Exchange awaits results from listed companies: analyst





Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index rose by 1.270% at the end of the current week, gaining 129.820 points to reach 10,342 points compared to last week. In this regard, financial analyst Youssef Bouhlaiqa told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that what distinguished QSE during the first week of April was the state of expectation of the results of listed companies during the first quarter 2023 (Q1). He pointed out that the rises in the early sessions of the week benefited from OPEC+’s decision to cut oil production, which drove its prices higher in global markets. He explained that the declines in the last sessions of the week were due to profit-taking operations, expecting the results of the listed companies which would be revealed next week with the announcement of the results of the Qatar National. Bank on April 10 are better. than those recorded in the same period last year, in particular in the banking sector which is benefiting from the rise in interest rates. Bouhlaiqa pointed out that the current week has seen demand from foreign wallets due to growing confidence in the Qatari economy, supported by ratings from international credit agencies, the latest of which is Fitch Ratings, which confirmed the Qatar’s sovereign rating at -AA level. with a stable to positive outlook. The financial analyst pointed out that the sell trades of the portfolios are higher than the buy trades, given that they are changing positions, expecting the continuation of the positive performance of the QSE during the month. in progress. The Qatar Stock Exchange’s weekly report revealed an increase in market value at the end of the trading weeks to QR 601.473 billion from its level last week of QR 592.485 billion. , while the stock trade value was approximately QR 1.962 billion through the sale of 744.680 million shares, following the implementation of 87671 trades across all sectors. Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

