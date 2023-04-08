Stock Market News Today: Futures rise slightly, yields jump as March payrolls rise roughly in line





Stock index futures closed on Friday and yields jumped after the March jobs report showed a job gain close to market expectations. S&P Futures Contracts (SPX) +0.3%Dow futures contracts (INDU) +0.2% and Nasdaq Futures (NDX:IND) +0.1% finished lower. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) rose 8 basis points to 3.37% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) rose 14 basis points to 3.96%. March nonfarm payrolls rose 236,000 from the forecast of 230-240,000. The unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 3.5% with the participation rate rising to 62.6%. After a week of soft labor market data, this bond market was clearly leaning towards a below-consensus payroll number and short-term yields are now rebounding. Fed funds futures are priced at a 56% chance the Fed will hike in May. They priced in a 54% chance of a 25 basis point hike before the numbers were released. “Few things to remember about #payroll 1) Labor markets remain isolated at the moment +236K title on top of consensus 2) Private sector a little weak and public a little strong not great, but probably some noise 3) Urate in drop & turnout up as household survey closes long gap w/establishment,” Janney’s Guy LeBas tweeted. “Wages continue to slow,” Indeed economist Nick Bunker tweeted. “Wage growth is now 3.2% on a three-month annualized bias. Production workers are running at 4.” Wall Street will be closed to regular trading for Good Friday, along with major stock exchanges in Europe. But since it’s not a US federal holiday, wages went out as usual. Stock index futures on the CME traded until 9:15 a.m. ET. Trading in the bond market will also be reduced with a recommended close at noon ET (it would normally close without today’s data). The S&P 500 (SP500) posted a three-week winning streak during this holiday-shortened week.

