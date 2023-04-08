CI MED Students Win Top Honors in Boot Showcase at Engineering Open Day | Carle Illinois College of Medicine

A team from the Carle Illinois College of Medicine (CI MED) AxisMED biomedical pre-incubation program took top honors at the Grainger College of Engineering Startup Showcase at Engineering Open House.

The Startup Showcase, sponsored by iVenture Accelerator, celebrates student entrepreneurs. The event includes a pitching contest, where more than 20 teams pitch ideas they’ve been working on in a rapid-fire session.

First place went to Neuronetix, an AxisMED team working on a device to quantify a concussion diagnosis. The team includes CI MED freshmen Neddie Byron and Alexa Lauinger and undergraduate student Adrianna Ramos, a junior biochemistry student.

CI MED freshman Neddie Byron (left) and biochemistry undergraduate student Adrianna Ramos (right) with the first place trophy at the Engineering Open House startup showcase.

“The problem right now is that most concussion diagnoses involve self-reported symptoms – so right now, how are you feeling – and that’s a particular problem for athletes because they want back in the game,” Byron said. “They don’t want to have to sit for a while, so they tend to downplay their symptoms.”

A common protocol for treating and diagnosing concussions is a system called the ImPACT test, a basic cognitive test. Athletes take a baseline test at the start of a season and if they sustain a head injury, they take the test again to see if there is any cognitive impairment.

“The number of people we spoke to who said that ‘yes, I know people who deliberately did wrong on the baseline’ so that if they had a head injury they would have the look good, it’s amazing. We’re looking to overcome that with this quantifiable test,” Byron said.

Neuronetix’s solution is to create a metric using a blood test to quickly and accurately determine if a concussion has occurred. “We’re going to use a tool similar to a diabetic blood glucose monitor where you take a simple finger prick, put it in the meter and it reads your blood for protein levels and determines whether you have a concussion or not. “, Ramos said. “The opportunities of this solution are huge because it can go from the recreational level to the professional sports level.”

Byron pointed out that the risks of a concussion going undiagnosed and an athlete suffering a second blow are life-threatening. “You have more severe symptoms, longer recovery, it’s really a huge impact on your life and your recovery,” added Byron. “We want to remove the opportunity for that to happen.”

Ramos (left) and Byron (right) pose with their poster presentation at the Engineering Open House Startup Showcase.

In addition to the first place trophy, the team also received a cash prize of $750, which will be used to fund the rental of lab space and begin their highly anticipated prototyping.

“The positive feedback we received from judges, our peers and the community also encouraged us to keep moving forward with the project,” said Byron.

AxisMED VOCA Health, also entered the competition with its objective measurement platform designed to help users track and manage voice health over time on a regular basis or upon the onset of a newly diagnosed voice disorder. The team is led by second-year medical students Shreya Rangarajan and Michael Chen, former engineering team leader Bhargav Chandaka and UIUC undergraduate engineering student Deepak Nair.

VOCA is designed to advance voice assessment techniques, based on an objective measurement of voice quality that can be captured from virtually anywhere, without requiring an invasive procedure. Current assessment of patients with suspected voice disorders is based on subjective assessments that often require multiple steps. It starts with a self-assessment, but can then progress to a medical evaluation including laryngoscopy. This invasive procedure can be painful and should be performed in a doctor’s office.

“Essentially, the main issue we identified was that many voice measurements are actually very subjective,” Rangarajan said. “Usually you would go to see your healthcare professional, usually an ENT (ear, nose and throat) doctor or speech therapist; they will give you a sheet of paper saying “okay, how would you identify your voice today”, so very subjective. We plan to shift gears a bit and look at objective rather than subjective data. We hope to normalize how voice health is handled over time.

Second-year medical student Shreya Rangarajan shows off her VOCA Health device in action at the Engineering Open House Startups Showcase.

Along with moving from subjective to objective measurement, Rangarajan hopes VOCA will have an impact on reducing the barrier between patient and clinician, especially those in rural health areas.

“It could also benefit many, many people, so not just singers, but teachers, news anchors, just about anyone who uses their voice for a living. If you use your voice a lot over time, this can be a way to track [your voice health].”

To learn more about VOCA Health, click HERE.

AxisMED is a biomedical pre-incubation program designed to bridge the gap between a university’s academic resources and entrepreneurial acceleration programs by connecting students through interdisciplinary teams and the tools to navigate medical enterprises at an early stage. AxisMED’s program strengthens the University of Illinois’ existing entrepreneurship ecosystem by establishing a new, accessible entry point for students to gain experience in medical entrepreneurship and innovation before continue their acceleration.