IRS Energy Community Bonus Guidance Provides Welcome Clarity | Knowledge

After much anticipation, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued guidelines regarding the Energy Community Bonus Credit under Sections 45, 48, 45Y, and 48E, which also apply for the purposes of Section 48C. . The guidelines issued by the IRS in Notice 2023-29:

discusses when to qualify for an energy community determination

clarifies the three broad categories of energy communities and provides resources for determining whether a project is located in certain energy communities

provides rules for projects partially located in energy communities

The Community Energy Bonus, made available under the Inflation Reduction Act (PL 117-169), generally increases the value of a credit by 10% (the bonus amount is reduced if wage conditions and current learning are not satisfied)1 for projects located in an energy community. Additionally, projects seeking an allocation under Section 48C may benefit from being in an energy community.2

Timetable for determining an energy community

For Sections 48 and 48E – the Investment Tax Credit and its successor, the Technology Neutral Investment Tax Credit – a qualifying facility must generally be located in an energy community on the date of commissioning to be eligible for the bonus.

Sections 45 and 45Y – the Production Tax Credit and its successor, the Technology Neutral Production Tax Credit – are available for 10 years after a qualifying facility is put into service (PTC tax period ). According to the guidelines, a qualifying facility must be located in an energy community, with the determination generally being made annually during the period the tax credit is available. Since the energy community determination is done on an annual basis for Sections 45 and 45Y, if a project is commissioned and does not initially qualify but later qualifies as an energy community due to changes in energy communities, such as changes in census tracts or changes in the unemployment rate, the project will be eligible for the energy community bonus in that tax year and any subsequent tax year that meets the requirements of the energy community.

Notice 2023-29 provides a welcome safe harbor, providing clarity to ratepayers earlier in the development of a project. Safe Harbor provides that if a taxpayer commences construction of a project in an energy community on the commencement of construction date (BOC), then, with respect to that project, the location will continue to be considered an energy community for the duration of the credit period for Sections 45 and 45Y or on the in-service date for Sections 48 and 48E, even if the community ceases to qualify as an energy community during the tax credit period PTC or on the date of commissioning.3

How to determine if a project is located in an energy community

The following table summarizes the IRS guidelines for the three energy community categories in which a project must be located to qualify for the energy community bonus.

Categories Definition Determination Timing considerations Brownfield Category Defined in 42 USC § 9601(39)(A) as real property whose expansion, redevelopment, or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminants and certain mined land. A brownfield does not include the classes of property described in 42 USC § 9601(39)(B), which are in fact those that are already the subject of federal or state cleanup action or are otherwise legally required to carry out remediation work under a permit or other governmental order. Safe port for projects previously assessed as a brownfield site as provided by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)Or

projects with a realization

ASTM E1903 Phase II Environmental Site Assessment that confirms the presence of a hazardous substance on site, or



ASTM E1527 Phase I Environmental Site Assessment (for projects with alternating current capacity (MWac) not exceeding 5 megawatts) Additional brownfields may be designated based on federal, state, and territorial funding. If a brownfield is not EPA listed or otherwise protected, taxpayers should consider other site verification measures. Statistical domain category Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) or non-MSA, which has (or, at any time during the period beginning after December 31, 2009, has had) 0.17% or more of direct employment or 25% or more of local tax revenue related to the extraction, processing , transportation or storage of coal, oil or natural resources. gas, and

had an unemployment rate at or above the national average unemployment rate for the previous year Taxpayers can consult the Mapping tool provided by the inter-agency working group. The mapping tool shows MSAs and non-MSAs that had 0.17% or more of direct employment related to the extraction, processing, transportation or storage of coal, oil or natural gas. The IRS will update the map to show which of these areas also has an unemployment rate at or above the national average unemployment rate for the previous year once the rates for 2022 are released in 2023. Once this information included in the mapping tool, ratepayers will be able to use the map to identify many energy communities that qualify in this category. The guidelines do not provide information regarding qualification in areas with 25% or more local tax revenue opportunities, but rather ask for comment on how this determination should be made. Unemployment rates will be updated annually in May. Since unemployment rates can change from year to year, ratepayers should consider starting construction earlier where possible to ensure a project stays in an energy community in case the an MSA’s or non-MSA’s unemployment rate would change. Additionally, MSAs or non-MSAs may be updated periodically. Coal closure category Census tract (or adjacent tract) where a coal mine closed after 1999, or

one coal-fired power generation unit was retired after 2009 An adjacent tract is any tract that touches another tract at any point. Taxpayers can consult the Mapping tool provided by the inter-agency working group. The mapping tool shows areas that qualify in this category. Census tracts are based on the 2020 census. If a project should qualify under the coal closure category, but the site is not listed on the mapping tool, taxpayers should contact the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) or the U.S. Energy Information Administration ( EIA) to request a map correction.

Projects partially located in an energy community

A project is considered to be located or commissioned within an energy community, thus qualifying for the 10% bonus, if one of the following criteria is met:

Nameplate Capability Test: Projects with nameplate capability should use this test. A project that has nameplate capacity is considered to be located or commissioned in an energy community if at least 50% of the nameplate capacity of the project is in an area that qualifies as an energy community. Percentage = Nominal capacity of gensets within the energy community / total nominal capacity of all gensets For energy storage projects, nameplate capacity for the purposes of this rule means usable energy capacity (in megawatt-hours or MWh). The usable energy capacity is the capacity of the energy storage device (in megawatts or MW) multiplied by the duration in hours of this storage capacity (h). For offshore wind projects with no generating units in a census tract, MSA or non-MSA, nameplate capacity for the purposes of this test is determined by reference to onshore power conditioning equipment that conditions the power generated by the offshore wind project for transmission. , distribution or use and which is closest to the point of interconnection.

Footprint test: A project is considered located or commissioned in an energy community if at least 50% of its square footage is in an area that qualifies as an energy community. Percentage = Area located in an energy community / total area of ​​the project

Where there is a risk that the nameplate test or footprint test (as applicable) will not be met, further analysis may be required to determine which property is included in the project. Careful determination of the property included in the project is important because the 50% thresholds in the nameplate test and footprint tests are cliffs, and projects that do not meet the applicable 50% threshold lose the ability to access the energy community. 10% bonus.

Takeaways and next steps

The release of these Energy Community Bonus Guidelines was generally well received. For many projects that began construction before January 29, 2023 (either as part of the project’s original construction schedule or to automatically meet prevailing salary and apprenticeship requirements), careful consideration will need to be given to whether the project was in an energy community at the time construction began. For projects that have not yet started construction, consideration will need to be given to when to start construction to ensure that the Community Energy Bonus will be available. Finally, as the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the IRS release further guidance from the Inflation Reduction Act, there may be additional considerations arising from the interplay between these guidelines that will need to be taken into account. account to maximize the amount and certainty of tax credits available for a project.

