Funeral home provider must post key information on its website, due to FTC regulations





For grieving consumers who need to arrange funerals or cremation for loved ones in other parts of the country, the internet can ease the burden of long-distance logistics, but not if companies break the law. Last year, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit on behalf of the FTC, accusing Legacy Cremation Services, owner Anthony Joseph Damiano, and related companies of targeting mourners with practices that violated the law. FTC and the funeral rule, including falsely claiming to be local suppliers and charging more than advertised prices. If people balked at the bait and switch, the FTC says defendants sometimes employed a particularly pernicious tactic: A threat to hold loved ones remains until people give in and pay. A settlement in the case imposes a civil penalty of $275,000 and requires the defendants to clearly disclose key facts on their website. According to the complaint, when consumers searched online for cremation providers in a particular location, the defendants’ sites led them to believe they were dealing with a business in that town or city. It was a false impression that the FTC says the defendants did not correct when people contacted them. Moreover, the defendants did not disclose that a third-party company, sometimes located hours away from the loved one, would actually provide the services. The complaint also alleges that the defendants advertised low prices that they did not honor and, in some cases, retaliated when consumers complained by making these threats to withhold their loved ones’ remains. In addition to the civil penalty, the ordinance includes provisions that protect grieving consumers when making important financial decisions related to the funeral or cremation. First of allin addition to funeral ruleLike the existing requirement to promptly disclose general written pricing information at any in-person meeting or orally by telephone, the order in this case goes further. It also requires defendants to post key pricing information on their websites. SecondDefendants must clearly disclose on their websites their actual physical location and notice when funeral goods or services will be provided by a third-party company that they do not own. Thirdthe order requires the defendants to affirmatively disclose to consumers the name, address and contact information for any third-party vendors who will provide funeral goods or services immediately following vendor selection. Another important provision: an express ban on withholding information on the whereabouts of the deceased and threats not to return the remains. The FTC has compliance resources for members of the funeral industry and consumer advice about their rights when purchasing funeral services or products.

