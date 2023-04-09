Business
Main Street investors plan to keep pressure on Gensler as Citadel Securities fights auction reform
By Chris Matthews
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is embarking on its most ambitious program of market structure reform in a generation in the wake of the same-stock saga that has brought public attention to the plumbing of the stock market like never before. previously.
The financial rule-making process is usually dominated by insiders with the knowledge and resources to keep the pressure on regulators, but this time around, individual investors are using the power of social media to organize and make hear their voice.
See also: Gensler’s meme stock reforms are meant to help retail traders. Some investor protection advocates aren’t so sure.
Their new power can be seen in the more than 2,600 comment letters submitted to the SEC by We The Investors (WTI), a retailer advocacy group founded by financial industry veteran David Lauer, about the overhaul. proposed by President Gary Gensler of the inventory routing system. – market orders transmitted by individual investors.
That figure makes up more than half of the comments received on the SEC’s proposed “order competition rule,” according to a tally by MarketWatch.
The group includes “people from all walks of life,” Lauer told MarketWatch in an interview, adding that “the only thing they have in common is that they have stock in American companies, they’ve learned how markets and they see that there are too many conflicts of interest, too much rent seeking and not enough transparency”, in the way their trades are executed.
In the popular imagination, stocks are traded on the floors of famous stock exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq (NDAQ), but in reality, 90% of market orders placed by average investors are actually executed by a group of six market makers that match buyers and sellers away from public exchanges – with just two companies, Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial (VIRT) capturing 60% of the wholesale retail market share, according to the Securities Regulatory Committee capital markets.
Lauer says this tendency for wholesalers to grab market share from traditional exchanges has helped create a fragmented market that is less liquid and leads to investors getting lower prices for stocks than they would in a market. system where most trading takes place on exchanges with publicly visible trading activity.
Stephen John Berger, head of government and regulatory policy at Citadel Securities, disagrees with this analysis, writing in a comment letter to the SEC last week that “U.S. stock markets are the fairest markets , the most transparent, resilient and competitive in the world”.
He pointed to statistics showing that transaction costs over the past two decades have declined, while retail traders today enjoy widespread commission-free trading.
The more than 100,000 retail traders on Lauer’s mailing list believe that despite the prevalence of commission-free trading, the system could be fairer, and they have the ear of Chairman Gensler, who met Lauer last year. last to hear his arguments for reform.
That meeting was followed by another with Gensler staff as they crafted the rule proposals presented by the commission in December. A few days after the SEC presented its proposals, Gensler participated in a Twitter Spaces forum with Lauer and other WTI members.
Lauer is encouraged by this commitment and believes it shows that individual investors “have a seat at the table” in a way they did not have in previous periods of reform.
Federal law requires regulators like the SEC to seek public comment after a proposed rule, and the comment period for this rulemaking list ended last week. The SEC needs to consider every comment it receives, and enacting a final set of rules will take time.
Lauer said his group would keep up the pressure, telling MarketWatch the group had “big plans to keep this issue in the public eye” because “it’s something every American should care about.”
Lauer is confident that the SEC will move relatively quickly to implement a final set of rules.
“It’s something the agency has been thinking about for a very long time and they’ve done their homework,” he said. “They’re going to be quite aggressive and I imagine next year we’ll have some new rules in place.”
-Chris Matthews
|
