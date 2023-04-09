Connect with us

After rallying more than 500% in 3 years, stock multibagger sets record date for stock split

With a market valuation of Rs. 593.12 Cr., Apollo Micro Systems is a small cap company operating in the capital goods sector. Specialists in the design, development and manufacture of bespoke electronic and electromechanical systems, Apollo Micro Systems (AMS) was founded in 1985. AMS provides state-of-the-art technology solutions for the railroad, automotive and homeland . security industries in addition to its major customers in the aerospace, defense and space sectors.

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Registration and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby notified that the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary resolution by circular resolution, on April 6, 2023 and has set record date as Thursday 4 May 2023 for the purpose of subdividing 1 share of capital of Rs. 10/- each into 10 shares of Re. 1/- each fully paid, in accordance with shareholder approval received by vote electronically on March 28, 2023,” Apollo Micro Systems said in a stock market filing.

The record date has been fixed in order to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the purposes of the subdivision of each share of capital with a par value of 10/- each into 10 shares of the nominal value of Re 1/- each.

During the quarter ended December 2022, the company recorded net income of 82.69 Cr compared to 64.84 Cr recorded during the quarter ending December 2021. The company’s net expenses reached 67.19 Cr against 55.04 Cr and its EBIT amounts to 15.50 Cr during T3FY23 compared to 9.80 Cr reported during T3FY22. Apollo Micro Systems said its net profit was 6.60 Cr during T3FY23 compared to 3.38 Cr reported during T3FY22 and its BPA reached 3.18 during Q3FY23 versus 1.63 reported in the same quarter of FY22.

On Friday, shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd closed on the BSE at 285.65 each, down 2.41% from the previous close of 292.70. The stock had a total trading volume of 3,479 shares and a deliverable volume of 1,973 shares or 56.71%. The stock has appreciated 11.65% over the past five years, and over the past three years it has generated a multibagger return of 530.66%. The stock has climbed 96% in the past year, but year-to-date has fallen 6.59% so far in 2023. The stock hit a 52-week high of 379.70 on (23/01/2023) and a 52 week low of 110.00 on (05/26/2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded 59.10% developer equity, 0.65% FII equity, 2.63% DII equity and 37.63% public equity.

