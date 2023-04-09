3 reasons why Friday’s big bank earnings are very important for the market

There are two big watchers on our list for the week ahead, and one of them, believe it or not, is not an inflation reading. The Consumer Price Report (CPI), which calculates the average change over time in the prices buyers pay for goods and services, is released before the opening bell on Wednesday. While not the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index, the CPI should provide some insight into the bank’s struggle. center against inflation. We want the rate of price increase on an annual basis to continue to decline. Next week’s second big event is the unofficial start of the earnings season on Friday, led by big banks including JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Club holding Wells Fargo (WFC). While the CPI and other data has the potential to move the market, we would say that the commentary from these household financial names could be even more important for three reasons: the earnings commentary is much more data and of colors in real time compared to the back- looking economic releases. Therefore, discussions with management give us a better insight into the current operating environment. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and two other US lenders in March rightly left many investors worried about the banking industry. We’ll be listening to any talk of tougher lending standards, a factor that has helped do some of the Fed’s tightening work for it, as well as the flow of deposits from regional institutions to banks “too big to fail”. Less deposit flow would improve investor confidence, as the health of the financial sector influences the Fed’s ability to avoid a hard landing in the economy. Banks can provide better insight into the consumer’s situation, particularly savings and credit levels, which in turn show how well the consumer is positioned to weather an economic downturn. In his annual letter to shareholders on Tuesday, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that the current banking crisis is not yet over and that once it is over, there will be repercussions for many years. Dimon also called for more forward-looking regulation. Other data for next week include the Producer Price Index report on Thursday and the Retail Sales report on Friday. The latter will show consumers’ spending habits, which is very important given that private consumption accounts for more than 65% of US GDP. Also on Friday, we’ll see what’s happening in the manufacturing, mining, and electric and gas utilities sectors, which together account for 14% of GDP. Within the portfolio, Wells Fargo publishes its results on Friday before the opening bell. Here are some other earnings reports and economic numbers to watch in the week ahead: Monday, April 10 Before the bell: Greenbrier (GBX), iMedia Brands (IMBI) After the bell: PriceSmart (PSMT), Tilray (TLRY) Tuesday April 11 Before the bell: Albertsons (ACI), CarMax (KMX) Wednesday, April 12 Before the bell: Apogee Enterprises (APOG) After the bell: Rent the Runway (RENT), Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) 8:30 a.m. ET: Consumer Index Price 2:00 p.m. ET: FOMC Minutes Thursday, April 13 Before the bell: Delta Air Lines (DAL), Fastenal (FAST), Infosys Tech (INFY), Progressive (PGR) After the bell: Washington Federal (WAFD) 8:30 a.m. a.m. ET: Initial Claims 8:30 a.m. ET: Producer Price Index Friday, April 14 Before the bell: BlackRock (BLK), Citigroup (C), JPMorgan (JPM), PNC Financial (PNC), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Wells Fargo (WFC) 8:30 a.m. ET: Retail Sales 9:15 a.m. ET: Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization Looking Back Only the Dow managed to close higher in a holiday-shortened week of trading as investors booked profits technologies and were moving towards more defensive areas of the market. The most important macroeconomic update of the week came on Friday as the market was closed for Good Friday. The March nonfarm payrolls report showed the economy added 236,000 jobs in March, just below the 238,000 expected. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% (from 3.6%) while wage inflation rose 4.2% a year, the lowest level since June 2021 and below 4.3 % expected on the street. It was a Goldilocks report, in other words, and pushed futures into positive territory on Friday. Payroll additions roughly in line point to a resilient economy (not too cold), while wage inflation slightly below expectations shows the Fed’s strategy to fight inflation is working (not too hot) . On Thursday, initial jobless claims for the week ended April 1 came to 228,000, down 18,000 from the previous week, which was revised upwards (to 246,000 from 198,000 originally reported ) and above the expected 200,000. On Wednesday, March ISM Services data came in below expectations at 51.2% (vs. an estimate of 54.3%). Although the reading above 50 indicates expansion, it is the weakest reading we have seen since May 2020 and indicates slowing growth. Also on Wednesday, the ADP March jobs report came in at 145,000, below the 210,000 expected. On Tuesday, results from the February Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), which indicated fewer job openings than expected and fell below 10 million for the first time in nearly two years. We also got the February Factory Orders report, which fell 0.7% on a monthly basis, following a monthly decline of 2.1% in January (revised down from the 1. 6% previously reported). The report was weaker than the 0.5% monthly decline analysts expected. Monday’s March ISM manufacturing report came in at 46.3%, below the 47.5% expected, indicating the fifth consecutive month of contraction in the manufacturing sector. Notably, the monthly decline from the 47.7% level in February shows that the rate of contraction is accelerating. Under the hood, the utilities sector led the gain, followed by health care and energy. Industrials led the decline, followed by Consumer Discretionary and Materials. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is hovering around 102. Gold is trading just above $2,000 an ounce. WTI crude prices hit $80 a barrel, while the yield on the 10-year treasury fell back to around 3.4%. (See here for a full list of Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust stocks.) As a CNBC Investing Club subscriber with Jim Cramer, you’ll receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., speaks at the Institute of International Finance (IIF) Annual Members Meeting in Washington, DC, U.S., Thursday, October 13, 2022. ting shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images