45% drop ahead for the S&P 500, expert warns

Leading economic indicators paint a dire picture, says Jon Wolfenbarger.

Still, stock market investors remain optimistic, he said.

Wolfenbarger warns of a bear market since late 2021.

Jon Wolfenbarger does not understand the optimism that remains among stock market investors.

The S&P 500 is up more than 7% since the start of the year, and indicators like the NAAIM Exposure Index show that sentiment is up. The index measures active investment managers’ exposure to equities.

NAAIM





And yet, for Wolfenbarger, it remains clear that the US economy is heading into a recession that will crush stocks. Wolfenbarger is the founder of an investment research firm Up and down profits, and worked as a securities analyst at Allianz Global Investors and an investment banker at Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan. He warned of a major decline in the stock market since late 2021.

“People are ignoring all the lessons of history,” Wolfenbarger told Insider on Friday. “They’re just glad inflation can slow down and the Fed can stop raising interest rates. But the Fed was cutting interest rates before the Great Recession started.”

One indicator Wolfenbarger monitors is the Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index. The index is an aggregate measure of 10 leading economic indicators, including manufacturing activity, stock performance, building permits, consumer sentiment and jobless claims. It has plunged into recessionary territory in recent months, as it did before the recessions of 2001 and 2008.

The conference board





Another is the ISM Manufacturing PMI, a business indicator. It fell for the fifth consecutive month in Marchreflecting weaker demand.

Supply Management Institute





And then there’s the yield curve, which remains near its most inverted level in four decades. An inverted yield spread between 3-month treasuries and 10-year treasuries has preceded every recession since the 1960s.

The reversals in the spread between 2-year and 10-year bond yields shown below have been slightly less accurate, but they are still a fairly reliable indicator of a recession and a bear market.

bullandbearprofits.com





Finally, lending standards are tightening, which will lead to a credit crunch, Wolfenbarger said. The percentage of banks tightening their lending standards is now over 44% and approaching levels seen in previous recessions. Banks are reducing lending to ensure they have sufficient levels of liquidity as their bond holdings have suffered heavy losses over the past year and more.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis





Wolfenbarger thinks the S&P 500 will bottom around 2,250, which is a 45% decline from its current level of 4,105.

Its bearish outlook stems from how high stock valuations are relative to 10-year Treasury yields. Below is a chart he quoted from John Hussman, the chairman of the Hussman Investment Trust who called the crashes of 2000 and 2008.

Hussman Fund





He said the bear market will resume in a big way once unemployment starts to rise. On Friday, it was at 3.5%. But the Fed projects it will drop to 4.5% by the end of 2023.

Wolfenbarger’s views in context

Wolfenbarger’s call on the destination of stocks is more extreme than those you’ll find among strategists at major Wall Street institutions.

The most bearish strategists right now are Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson and Bank of America’s Savita Subramanian, who both believe the index could fall as low as 3,000. That would be a 27% drop from current levels. .

But Wolfenbarger’s call for recession is in line with many predictions. According to a Wall Street Journal survey, the median probability of a recession given by forecasters is 65%.

Goldman Sachs





Even the Federal Reserve places a 57% chance on a recession outcome.

Wolfenbarger also thinks stock investors are ignoring warnings of a coming downturn. According to Jim Bianco, the founder of Bianco Research, the Intercontinental Exchange Bank of America MOVE Index, which measures bond market volatility, signals a high level of uncertainty among bond investors about what the Fed will do in June. Often when uncertainty has risen this high in the past, he said, it preceded an economic downturn. Still, the stock market doesn’t seem to reflect that uncertainty, he said.

“Every time he’s peaked this high in the past, things have gone wrong,” Bianco said. “And all the other times it’s peaked this high in the past, just like the VIX and the stock market. But this time the stock market is cold about it all.”

White search





It remains to be seen how the economy will hold up to the Fed’s hawkish regime. March jobs figures were in line with economists’ expectations on Friday, with the U.S. economy adding 236,000 jobs last month.

Perhaps the biggest threat to the labor market right now is the decline in lending by smaller banks. If this sends the economy into a downward spiral, stocks could fall accordingly in the short term.