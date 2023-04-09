Gensler’s meme stock reforms are meant to help retail traders. Some investor protection advocates aren’t so sure.

By Chris Matthews

Review push comes amid investor anger at market makers and order flow payout

The meme stock frenzy of 2021 has drawn public attention to market structure with unprecedented intensity.

Flushed with COVID stimulus funds and hemmed in internally by pandemic restrictions, Americans have taken advantage of commission-free trading services like Robinhood (HOOD) to gobble up high-flying stocks made famous on social media.

It was a wild ride, until the intensity of the frenzy became its downfall. The unprecedented volume of buy orders for GameStop (GME) stock and other meme stocks has forced brokers to cut customers, prompting widespread outrage and scrutiny of the markets plumbing American financiers.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler used the stock meme saga to illustrate some of the challenges facing retail traders in today’s market, which he said in a statement from December, are not “as fair and competitive as possible for…everyday retail”. investors” due to the lack of a level playing field between market makers, exchanges and other trading venues.

“Right now, a concentrated group of wholesalers derive significant revenue from this market,” Gensler added. “They’re willing to pay for this order flow, but…investors may not be getting full competition in this market.”

His solution is to force stockbrokers to submit individual orders to an auction, where market participants would compete to fill a trader’s order at the best possible price, but some advocates of consumer protection Investors fear that Gensler’s solution will end up hurting retail traders in the end.

Order Flow Payment

“Retail has never been cheaper than it is now, by far,” Christopher Schwarz, professor of finance at the Paul Merage School of Business, told MarketWatch. “There are a lot of downside risks here and unknowns” to embarking on the kind of fundamental reforms that Gensler and the SEC are considering, he added.

Schwarz has particular expertise in what is known as payment-for-order flow (PFOF), a practice whereby market wholesalers like Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) pay securities brokers for the privilege to execute market orders. These companies make money on the spread between the price at which they will buy and sell a particular security.

PFOF is viewed with suspicion by some in the financial world in the era of commission-free trading, and Gensler himself has complained that it creates a conflict of interest between a broker, who ostensibly serves his client but sometimes earns a large portion of its revenue from market maker payments.

Schwarz’s research on PFOF, however, revealed some counterintuitive results. It compared the quality of execution of six different brokerage accounts across 85,000 market orders. He says he was surprised to find that the brokerage that offered the best prices, TD Ameritrade, accepted order flow payment, while Fidelity (FNF), which offered the worst prices, did not.

“Your broker choice is really important, but we can definitely say that it doesn’t seem to matter if they accept PFOF,” Schwarz said.

New auctions

Tyler Gellasch, president and CEO of the Healthy Markets Association, has long been an advocate of the kind of market reforms proposed by the SEC in December, but declined to back the retail auction proposal in a letter from comments submitted to the SEC last week.

Instead, he argues that the SEC should focus on passing rules that simply require brokers to get the best prices possible for their clients, regardless of any fees or rebates paid to them by market makers or exchanges. .

If the SEC can enforce these so-called “best execution” rules, Gellasch wrote, “this hugely complex new device … should be useless.”

The North American Securities Administrators Association, which represents state securities regulators and advocates for investor protection, took a similarly skeptical stance in its comment letter submitted Friday.

NASAA Chairman Andrew Hartnett wrote that while he supports the culture of greater competition for retail orders, the SEC should consider whether such auctions could create opportunities for market manipulation or fail in times of tension in the market.

“Liquidity may unexpectedly disappear during times of extraordinary market stress and market participants may withdraw from the market in the face of uncertain trading conditions,” he wrote, adding that order-by-order auctions in times of tension could lead to aggravation of retail traders. prices.

The Victor’s Curse

There are also concerns that the auction design, as proposed by the SEC, could lead to lower prices for retail investors.

Thomas Ernst, who teaches finance at the Robert H. Smith School of Business, wrote an article published last month with former SEC chief economist Chester Spatt, saying such auctions could lead to a “curse of the winner” which could result in lower prices for retail investors.

Currently, brokers route orders to market makers in part based on how low they’ve executed orders in the past, Ernst said, while the SEC’s proposal would require brokers to submit every order. individual to a competitive market process.

“These auctions are actually less competitive than the current system,” Ernst said. because market makers and exchanges would fear that they would have less order information than their competitor, and therefore bid more conservatively.

“The winner’s curse is that if you win the auction, it means everyone thinks you bid too aggressively,” he said.

The path to follow

Despite these concerns, many investor protection advocates support the auction proposal, and the SEC has received thousands of letters supporting it and other proposed reforms from individual investors.

“The SEC is trying to address the core issues that have significantly hurt retail traders over time,” Stephen Hall of financial reform group Better Markets told MarketWatch. “At the end of the day, they don’t get the best prices. That benefits everyone except the wholesalers who profit from the status quo.”

Whether or not the SEC goes ahead with the order-by-order auction proposal as it is currently constructed, a study of comments submitted to the agency reveals deep anger at the current system and in particular at tenors. market that have reaped record profits in recent years.

We The Investors (WTI), a retail investor advocacy group, organized more than 2,600 letter submissions in support of Gensler’s broader attempts to overhaul the structure of the financial market.

WTI advocates a system modeled on Canada’s that would force the vast majority of trades on exchanges rather than market makers, but would prefer the SEC’s proposal to the status quo.

The SEC has a big task ahead of it as it studies the thousands of comment letters on proposed changes that would mark the most significant overhaul of the US financial system in nearly two decades.

The SEC will take the time to thoroughly review these comments, according to Better Market’s Hall. Rule changes of this magnitude can take years, the SEC may decide to significantly revise the proposed rule before voting to adopt it, and there is no set timeline for when any of these steps will occur.

“They’re clearly going to need a lot of time because they have a lot of feedback to digest and they’re obligated to take that into consideration as they refine the proposal and come to a final rule,” Hall said.

