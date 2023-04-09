Business
Market prediction next week (April 10-14, 2023)
Market forecast next week (April 10-14, 2023):Indian stock markets ended with strong gains in the first week of the new fiscal year 2023-24. Domestic markets gained all three trading sessions in the holiday-shortened week.
Sentiments were positive due to the influx of FIIs, strong economic data and the RBI’s surprise decision to suspend the key interest rate. However, the upside remains capped due to weak global signals and rising oil prices.
The coming week will be truncated as domestic markets will be closed on April 14 due to Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Next week, TCS and Infy will kick off earnings season by announcing their fourth quarter results. National and global CPI inflation data will be in focus.
Global macro data, including US retail sales data, consumer confidence and FOMC minutes, are also likely to impact markets. Other key factors that may impact the stock market forecast are listed below.
Market prediction next week (April 10-14, 2023)
Nifty & Bank Nifty Weekly Prediction
On Thursday, the Nifty Index extended gains but showed resistance near the 17650 area which is the upper band of the descending channel pattern on the daily chart. The Nifty index requires a decisive breach above this area to indicate a breakout from the channel.
It has strong support near the 17200 area and has potential upside around 18000 levels. The 17800 levels would act as a crucial significant zone for the Nifty index in the near term. On a weekly basis, Nifty would be trading in a range of 17200-18000 levels.
The Bank Nifty Index, after opening slightly lower, rallied after the RBI policy outcome and reached the 41270 area, where it faced resistance near the long-term downtrend line and broke. saw the profit booking end near the 41000 levels.
The Nifty Bank Index has a crucial support zone near 40600 of the 50EMA level, a decisive break above the 41300 area would take the index to its next short-term target of 41800 levels. The Bank Nifty would trade in a range of 39900-42300 levels in the coming week. All prices mentioned above are based on a spot price.
You can also follow our daily Nifty and Bank Nifty futures, trends, trading strategies and market updates on our website or Telegram channel – https://t.me/nifty50stocks1
Macroeconomic data
According to RBI data released on Friday, India’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $578.45 billion as of March 31, 2023, from $578.78 billion a week earlier, in two weeks of increases. In the coming week, retail price inflation data for March will be crucial for the markets.
In a recent survey of economists by Reuters, Indian consumer inflation is expected to decline in March to 5.8% due to lower food prices. Markets will take it positively if retail price inflation dips below the RBI’s upper tolerance band. Other key macroeconomic data likely to impact the stock market over the coming week is presented below.
|Economic data next week
|April 12, 2023
|Retail CPI inflation March
|April 12, 2023
|Industrial Production February
|April 12, 2023
|Manufacturing output
|April 14, 2023
|March WPI Inflation
|April 14, 2023
|Trade balance Exp & Imp March
|April 14, 2023
|Foreign exchange reserve
Fourth quarter results
The March quarter-end revenue season will begin next week. IT giant TCS will kick off the fourth quarter earnings season by announcing its financial results on April 12. The company will also announce its final dividend to its shareholders. Infosys will announce its fourth quarter results on April 13.
According to market experts, IT companies are expected to report subdued earnings for the final quarter of FY23 due to deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and recent banking turmoil in the US and Europe. HDFC Bank will announce its fourth quarter results on Saturday, April 15. Traders will be watching Q4 earnings closely and IT stocks will remain focused during the week.
Global stock market forecast next week
Global stock markets ended mixed in the truncated week that ended April 6. Market sentiments were pessimistic as weak economic data sparked fears of a recession. Energy stocks did well at the start of the week after OPEC+ surprisingly cut oil production.
Over the coming week, global markets will first react to the monthly US jobs report. According to the Department of Labor, US hiring slowed more than expected in March as employers added 236,000 workers and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. On the payroll front, the March data is almost in line with economists’ expectations.
The FOMC minutes and retail inflation readings from China and the US, which are due next week, will be crucial for markets. Other key global macroeconomic data likely to impact stock market forecasts for next week are listed below.
Global macroeconomic data next week
|Important global macro data next week
|April 10, 2023
|Current account February
|Japan
|April 10, 2023
|Consumer Confidence March
|Japan
|April 11, 2023
|Inflation rate March
|China
|April 11, 2023
|PPI March
|China
|April 11, 2023
|Retail Sales Feb.
|EA
|April 12, 2023
|March Retail Price Inflation Rate/Core Inflation
|WE
|April 12, 2023
|FOMC Minutes
|WE
|April 13, 2023
|Trade Balance Exp & Import
|China
|April 13, 2023
|February GDP
|GB
|April 13, 2023
|February industrial/manufacturing production
|GB
|April 13, 2023
|Industrial production
|EA
|April 13, 2023
|PPI/ Basic PPI
|WE
|April 13, 2023
|Initial unemployment claim
|WE
|April 14, 2023
|March retail sales
|WE
|April 14, 2023
|Export & Import March
|WE
|April 14, 2023
|March industrial/manufacturing production
|WE
|April 14, 2023
|Michigan Consumer Sentiments/Expectations
|WE
|april prel
crude oil prices
Crude oil prices registered a third weekly increase. On a weekly basis, Brent crude rose 6.7% while WTI crude jumped 6.6%. After the initial rally due to the OPEC+ production cut, crude oil prices remain stable as US economic data signals a sign of a slowdown and raises fears of a recession.
Official weekly data showed US crude inventories fell sharply for the second week in a row, while demand from China continues to rise. Any rise in crude oil prices could trigger inflation fears and may shake domestic market sentiments in the week ahead.
FII & DII flows
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were the net buyers in Indian equity markets for the second consecutive week. They bought shares worth Rs 1604.56 crore in the truncated week that ended April 6.
Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) turned net sellers during the week as they unloaded shares worth Rs 2,272.53 crore in the cash segment. Traders should watch FII and DII activity closely next week as the FII buying frenzy could take Nifty to 18,000 levels.
Conclusion:
Technically, domestic markets look positive, quarterly earnings and global indices will remain focused and determine market direction next week. The highly anticipated US jobs report showed job growth slowing but remained strong in March. Global investors would react to the US jobs report on Monday. You can also follow our Daily morning report at 7:30 a.m. to find out the direction of the market.
