How U.S. inflation data will test stock bets on Fed easing interest rates

A closely watched US inflation report next week could help answer one of Wall Street’s most pressing questions: whether the market has set the short-term path for interest rates correctly.

After the banking crisis of the past few months, investors have become more confident that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in the second half to stave off an economic slowdown. Such bets have pushed bond yields lower, supporting giant tech and growth stocks that dominate major stock indexes. The S&P 500 has gained 6.9% so far this year.

But central banks’ tighter rate outlook predicts borrowing costs will remain around current levels through 2023. That view could gain traction if next week’s inflation reading shows a sharp rise in inflation. consumer prices even after aggressive rate hikes by the Fed over the past year.

Whether [the CPI] comes at the right time, investors will begin to set interest rates closer to those of the Fed and likely put pressure on asset prices, said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management.

The company recommends slightly underweight stocks to its clients, expecting interest rate hikes to affect consumer spending and corporate earnings.

U.S. jobs data for March, released on Friday, showed signs of lingering labor market tensions that could prompt the Fed to raise rates again next month.

Recession fears are growing as investors bet the turmoil in the banking system sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March will tighten credit conditions and hurt growth.

In the bond market, the Fed’s favorite recession indicator plunged to new lows last week, bolstering arguments from those who believe the central bank will have to cut rates soon. The measure compares the current implied forward rate on 18-month Treasury bills with the current yield on a three-month Treasury bill.

Prices in futures markets show investors betting that central bank easing later this year will lower the federal funds rate from 4.75% to 5% currently to around 4.3% by the end of the year. end of the year. Still, projections from Fed policymakers show that most don’t expect any rate cuts until 2024.

“Financial markets and the Federal Reserve read two different textbooks,” strategists at LPL Research said in a note earlier this week.

Bets on a more dovish Fed boosted technology and growth stocks, whose future earnings are less discounted when interest rates fall. The S&P 500’s tech sector has jumped 6.7% since March 8, more than double the gain of the overall index over that period.

Economists polled by Reuters expect March data, due April 12, to show the consumer price index rose 5.2% on an annual basis, from 6% the previous month.

Markets will also be watching first-quarter results, which begin next week with major banks including JPMorgan and Citigroup due on Friday. Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to fall 5.2% in the first quarter from the year-ago period, according to data from Refinitiv.

If the Fed was trying to protect investors, one solution would be to cut rates. They haven’t done it yet, but the market is betting they will, rightly or wrongly. Mark Hackett, Head of Investment Research at Nationwide

For some investors, the Fed’s recent interventions to stabilize the banking system may have revived hopes of a so-called Fed-put, said Mark Hackett, head of investment research at Nationwide, referring to expectations that the central bank will take action if stocks fall. too deep, even if it does not have a mandate to maintain asset prices.

If the Fed was trying to protect investors, one solution would be to cut rates,” Hackett said. “They haven’t yet, but the market is betting they will, rightly or wrongly.

Still, a recession could put pressure on stock prices, even if it forces the Fed to cut rates sooner. Some investors worry that stock prices have failed to price in a drop in valuations and corporate earnings that would occur during a sharp downturn.

One only has to go back to 2001 or 2008 to see that a change in Fed policy isn’t always enough to stop an economy on a downward trajectory or start a new bull market, wrote Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Trust Advisory. Services, in a note earlier this week.

Our view is that the market is now preparing a lot of good news and leaves little room for error, he said.

Updated: April 09, 2023, 04:00