Business
Investors trade 10.050 billion naira in the Nigerian stock market
The Nigerian stock market reported that equity investors parted with 10.050 billion naira in 16,155 trades for 1.054 billion shares this week.
This figure is lower than the 2.071 billion shares traded in 17,917 deals the previous week, valued at 17.562 billion naira. The drop could be attributed to the Easter holiday on Friday, meaning trading this week was limited to four days.
Best Performing NGX Sector
The financial services sector topped the business chart in terms of volume, as 630.378 million shares, valued at 5.438 billion naira, traded hands among investors in 7,705 transactions.
Also, the conglomerate industry made the list, taking second place after 248.074 million shares, worth N394.370 million, were traded in 812 transactions.
The oil and gas industry was third on the list, with investors trading 70.921 million shares, worth 1.345 billion naira, in 1,452 deals.
The first three actions
Market data revealed that Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc are the top three stocks.
Transcorp, UBA and Fidelity Bank accounted for 47.32% and 21.07% of total stock turnover volume and value, respectively.
They were the top three in the list by volume after investors traded 498.527 million shares, worth N2.118 billion, on their trading floor in 1,862 transactions.
Top five winners of the week
NAHCO’s stock gained N1.70kobo, ending the week with N9.80kobo per share, higher than the N8.10kobo it started with.
Axa Mansard stock rose to N2.20kobo per share, down from N1.90kobo per share, gaining N0.30kobo.
CWG saw its share price increase by N0.13kobo, to end the week with N1, as opposed to the opening price of N0.87kobo.
READ ALSO: Nigerian Market Cap Loses N81.14 Billion; Fidelity Bank, Oando’s Best Transactions
Linkage Assurance’s share value rose to 0.48 kobo per share, appreciating 11.63% from 0.43 kobo.
Lasaco stock closed the week at N1.20kobo per share against N1.10kobo per share, appreciating by N0.10kobo.
Top 5 losers of the week
Eterna’s share lost N1.30kobo, to settle at N5.50kobo, below the N6.80kobo it opened the week with.
Multiverses stock lost N0.61kobo, to close at N2.63kobo per share, against the opening price of N3.24kobo per share.
Associated Bus Company also posted a loss of 16.22%, dropping the stock to 0.31 kobo per share from 0.37 kobo per share.
Royal Exchange’s share fell to N0.66kobo per share, losing N0.12kobo from the N0.78kobo per share it started trading with.
UAC Nigeria’s share fell from N9.55kobo to N8.50kobo per share, losing N1.05 in five days.
