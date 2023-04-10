Crypto Analyst Predicts Implosion of Bitcoin and Altcoin Amid Looming Recession and Stock Market Crash





A closely-watched crypto analyst predicts an implosion for Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins as he believes a recession and stock market crash are on the horizon. In a new strategy session, Nicholas Merten, host of DataDash, recount its 511,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin bulls are betting on a sustained rally after BTC’s stellar performance to start the year. However, Merten says the crypto is likely at the end of its rally as he believes the Federal Reserve will not create the conditions necessary to trigger a new bull market. Jits goal that a lot of bulls are betting on, which is that the Fed [is] gonna save the day, everything will start going up and accelerating again and start a new bull market The Fed won’t be able to stimulate the kind of risky behavior you see in a typical bull market, especially in alternative assets like altcoins which are definitely risky. This does not tell me that the markets are ready to support a long-term uptrend. On the contrary, it tells me that we have been through a fairly inflated relief rally that will likely fade over the next few weeks and months. Merten goes on to say that investors should expect a recession to come and be wary of narratives centered around BTC peaking at $1 million due to the collapsing economy. The one narrative people are excited about is AI (artificial intelligence), which has certainly made progress, but isn’t looking to turn a profit any time soon, more specifically, burning capital over the next two years in a tightening environment, a potential recession over the next two months. I really can’t make these bets, I know a lot of people can hook people saying, “Bitcoin’s gonna hit $1 million, the system’s gonna crash” If you want some exposure, if you want to hedge your wealth, all you need is fractional exposure. You don’t have to jump into anything. You will still make excellent returns, you will cover and protect your basic wealth if the whole system collapses. The analyst also indicates that the US stock market is approaching a key resistance level, indicating that a significant correction could be in sight. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look good here folks. Since January 2022, around the same time we got the red flip on Bitcoin, we can see that the red resistance band has been a very good gauge. When price starts moving closer to that range, inside the red band, it’s time to start preparing to go short. We are already relatively close to this band. Bitcoin is trading for $28,015 at the time of writing, a fractional gain on the day. I Don’t miss a beat Subscribe to receive crypto email alerts straight to your inbox



